It’s the end of another great year in cinema, which means it’s time to talk about our favorite films of the year. In an extended show this week, the guys break down their individual lists of the 10 best films of 2022, which will determine the overall 5 best films of the year according to ReelBlend.

What are your favorite movies released in 2022? Let us know in the comments on YouTube or on social networks!

00:00:00 – Intro

00:04:56 – Our Top 10 Movies Of 2022

01:56:23 – ReelBlend’s Top 5 Movies Of 2022

02:01:44 – Outro

Sign up for our premium subscription, which includes an additional weekly issue, a biweekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free issues. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube to receive full episodes of the show as videos. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated blenders to flaunt their fandoms with pride.