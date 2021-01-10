The 10 best films of 2020 according to criticism

2020 was certainly the most unusual year in the history of cinema. With rooms being closed around the world, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, it was thanks to streaming services that people were able to watch some premieres. For this reason, smaller films, which could go unnoticed, had the opportunity to gain more prominence, in a year that had few major premieres.

Many of these, even, should appear in some categories of Oscar 2021. Check below, which were the best films of the last year, according to the critics’ evaluation on Rotten Tomatoes.

I’m Thinking About Ending It All – 81%

Despite having doubts about their relationship, a young woman takes a road trip with her new boyfriend, Jake, to visit his family’s farm. She begins to question the nature of what she knows about the world.

The Journey – 83%

A French astronaut in training is summoned for an official mission, however, for this she will need to leave her seven-year-old daughter with her father on Earth. In order to try to deal with this conflict between motherhood and the dream of being an astronaut, she starts to deal daily with the difficulties of being a woman in a world dominated by men unable to understand the feelings connected with motherhood and the female intimacy.

Mank – 83%

1930s Hollywood seen through the eyes of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, who suffers from alcoholism as he runs to finish Citizen Kane’s script for Orson Welles.

Borat: Next Film Tape – 85%

After causing shame for Kazakhstan, Borat has a second chance and leaves for the United States to try to restore friendship between the two countries. However, now that he is already a well-known figure, he will need to disguise himself to look like a real American, while the United States faces the new coronavirus pandemic.

You weren’t here – 87%

After the 2008 financial crisis, Ricky and his family are in a precarious financial situation. He decides to purchase a small van, intending to work with deliveries, while his wife struggles to maintain the profession of caregiver. However, informal work does not bring the promised reward, and gradually family members start to be played against each other.

Shirley – 87%

Inspired by the life of writer Shirley Jackson, the film shows a moment when she and her husband Stanley Hyman, a renowned professor at Bennington College decide to house a couple of young students in their home for a period. In this peculiar routine, Shirley finds the inspiration she needed for her newest work.

Kajillionaire – 89%

Con artists Theresa and Robert have spent their lives training their only daughter, Old Dolio, to follow in their footsteps. However, everything changes when a stranger decides to join the group, after a poorly planned robbery.

Let Them All Talk – 89%

A writer decides to travel with old friends on a cruise, looking for a good dose of fun and also a cure for some past wounds. Studied as a stallion, his nephew accompanies her in order to win over as many women as possible, but when he arrives there he ends up falling in love with a young literary agent.

Chicago’s 7 – 90%

Based on a true story, the film follows the demonstration against the Vietnam War that interrupted the Democratic party’s congress in 1968. However, what was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration turned into a stage where confrontations between the police and the participants took place.

The Invisible Man – 91%

The film is a reinterpretation of the book written by H.G. Wells and follows a woman who, after fleeing an abusive relationship, receives news of the suicide of her ex-husband, Adrian Griffin. She tries to rebuild her life, however, her sense of reality is questioned when she starts to suspect that Griffin is not really dead.