The 10 Best Endings of Disney & Pixar Movies

After the June theatre release of Lightyear, it’s recently been announced that the Toy Story spinoff will make its new home on Disney+ this upcoming August. While Lightyear hasn’t had the kind of reviews that Disney and Pixar were anticipating, the Toy Story franchise is one of the more powerful franchises within the company.

Many agreed that the franchise could have stopped with Toy Story 3 because of how fitting the ending was — but Toy Story 3 wasn’t the only Disney/Pixar movie to have a picture-perfect ending. Endings to movies can be hard to nail but these successful films found a way to conclude the story perfectly.

Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille showed the unlikely bond between man and rat. When a wannabe chef realized his chances of being a professional were slim because he wasn’t a good cook, he looked for guidance in a rat named Remy who was an unbelievable chef when no one was around. The movie was unconventional but had endearing and fun moments.

Many view Ratatouille as one of Pixar’s best films that are not talked about enough. In the end, Linguini came clean about Remy helping him cook for an entire restaurant, which was seen as a clear violation by the health inspector. Despite a rat in the kitchen, a prestigious food critic, Anton Ego, wrote Linguini and the restaurant a review that summed up the true meaning of the movie.

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame was a rather dark tale but it had a happy, and realistic, ending. Quasimodo lived inside the bell tower of Notre Dame in Paris. Because of his hunchback, he never felt comfortable leaving the bell tower for fear of humiliation. This changed when he met a beautiful gypsy named Esmeralda. However, their friendship complicated things when she was chased by the movie’s antagonist, Frollo.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame was praised for its original songs and ending. Quasimodo and Esmeralda defeated Frollo and saved the people of Paris. Quasimodo felt compelled to leave the bell tower for the first time and was greeted with cheers from his people. Unlike other Disney movies, Quasimodo didn’t get the girl but he got self-respect instead.

Meet The Robinsons (2007)

Meet the Robinsons was a Disney movie released in 2007 that doesn’t get as much attention as it should for its remarkable ending. It centered around a young boy named Lewis who was an orphan. While looking for a family, Lewis was stunned when he met a time traveler, and an adventure of a lifetime began.

The ending was an emotional one because Lewis was able to go back in time to see the moment his mother abandoned him before being transported back to regular time. He later got adopted by a lovely family who encouraged and loved him the way he should. Even more emotional, the movie ended with a quote about strength and happy endings, encouraging its viewers.

Pocahontas (1995)

Pocahontas is one of Disney’s more beloved animated movies. Based on a real figure in history, the movie loosely detailed Pocahontas’ run-in with an English settler (although the historical accuracies have been disputed over the years). The differences between the movie and the real-life Native American tribes have made it one of Disney’s more controversial movies.

Nevertheless, it had a beautiful ending. Unlike other Disney movies, Pocahontas did not end up with her love interest. She chose her family over love and it ended with both of them learning a lesson about different cultures and acceptance. It’s culturally an important film for today’s generation.

Fox & The Hound (1981)

Fox & the Hound is one of Disney’s saddest movies of all time, but it had an amazing message. Unlike movies like The Lion King or Cinderella, Fox & the Hound didn’t involve the death of a main character, but it did deal with the ending of friendships and growth.

In the movie, a fox named Tod and a dog named Copper become best friends. But when they got older, they realized their friendship could never be because Copper was being raised to be a hunting dog. In the end, Copper’s owner was on the hunt for Tod, and he had to choose between his owner and his former friend. The power of friendship prevailed and the ending was one of the braver ones for Disney because it wasn’t the happy-go-lucky route.

Monster’s Inc. (2001)

Monster’s Inc. was such a success that it spiraled into a sequel and a series on Disney+. The unique movie focused on monsters in a fictional world who relied on the screams of children for energy. But when a human child accidentally entered the monsters’ world, an adventure began to get her back safely after years of fearing humans.

In the end, the main characters, Sully and Mike, found out that their society didn’t need to rely on screams and terror for energy. They could also rely on laughter for energy. This would change the way monsters and humans treated each other, creating a safer world. Sully and Mike fought for this exposure and wound up winning. It was a beautiful ending with a personal surprise from the human girl they saved.

Mulan (1998)

Mulan is one of the rare Disney movies that doesn’t focus on a love story. When Mulan’s elderly father was called to war, she dressed as a man and took his place, disguising herself as her brother. During a time when women didn’t fight in wars, Mulan was heroic and inspiring for female viewers.

In the end, Mulan’s true identity was identified and she was released from battle, but that didn’t mean she stopped fighting. Mulan’s hard work and continued perseverance saved China and brought honor to her family. It was a heartwarming ending.

Coco (2017)

In 2017, Disney and Pixar released Coco, a film that centered around the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead. In the film, a young boy named Miguel found himself stuck in the spirit realm otherwise known as the Land of the Dead.

Miguel, a music lover, learned more about his ancestors and where his love of music came from. Miguel became independent and grew during his time with his deceased ancestors, which ultimately changed how he lived life when he was transported back to Earth. The film had both funny and sad moments that kept viewers engaged. When Miguel made it back home, the ban on music was lifted and he had a new appreciation for his family. The ending was emotional but satisfying for viewers.

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King has some of the more likable characters in any Disney movie. From Simba to Rafiki, there’s a character for every viewer and it’s impossible not to root for them. While many viewers remember the horrific death of Simba’s dad Mufassa, the ending should also be remembered for perfectly wrapping up the story.

Not only did Simba return to his home at Pride Rock but he defeated the uncle who killed his dad, took his pride back from his enemies, and started a new future for his loved ones. Watching Simba’s reign transform Pride Rock into a thriving land after years of danger was an inspiring way to end it.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Many Toy Story fans agreed that Toy Story 3 should have been the finale movie in the franchise, not Toy Story 4. The third movie had an amazing ending that wrapped up the toys’ lives for the better.

When Andy was ready to go to college, the toys realized their days of playtime were over. After a gnarley journey that involved a daycare and garbage truck, the toys found a way to be donated to a young girl named Bonnie who was capable of playing with them and loving them the way they deserved. Andy gave Bonnie his childhood toys in an emotional ending that perfectly wrapped up the franchise.