From Oliver Stone to John Wu to Francis Ford Coppola, Cruz has worked with some of the world’s most famous directors. Cruise starred in Martin Scorsese’s only sequel and appeared in not one, but two science fiction adaptations by Steven Spielberg.

Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone has made political thrillers about the Nixon administration, the Kennedy assassination and a couple of famous assassins. Stone’s films are praised by critics, but, as with any director with a political background, they also cause heated controversy.

Cruz starred as Vietnam War veteran turned anti-war activist Ron Covich in Stone’s biopic “Born on the Fourth of July.” It was part of Stone’s trilogy of films about the Vietnam War (in which he served).

Brian De Palma

For his disturbing scenery, voyeuristic cinematography and violent storytelling, Brian De Palma was hailed as the Hitchcock of the New Hollywood movement. From “Carrie” to “Punch” and “Scarface,” De Palma has directed some of the most famous thrillers ever created.

De Palma directed Cruz’s first performance as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the original “Mission Impossible” movie. The first film was more of a mundane spy thriller than subsequent mega-blockbusters.

John Wu

After De Palma launched the Mission Impossible franchise from a standard spy movie, John Woo marked a radical tonal shift with the explosive blockbuster Mission Impossible 2.

Wu is one of the most famous and beloved action movie directors of all time. The intense energy and intuitive choreography of “gan fu” films such as “Killer” and “Steeply Brewed” inspired countless subsequent action creators.

Ridley Scott

Ever since Ridley Scott transferred the haunted house formula to a spaceship in the 1979 film Alien, he has become one of the most respected directors on the planet. Since then, he has directed such iconic, world-famous films as “Blade Runner”, “Thelma and Louise” and “Gladiator”.

Cruz appeared in one of Scott’s earliest—and most controversial—films: the dark fantasy epic of the 80s, Legend. Jack Cruise follows the classic “hero’s journey” as he sets out to save the world from the eternal night shrouded by the Lord of Darkness.

Steven Spielberg

Everything Steven Spielberg touches turns into gold. “In Search of the Lost Ark” is one of the greatest action films ever made, “Jaws” is one of the greatest horror films, and its recent remake of “West Side Story” is one of the greatest musical films ever made.

Spielberg directed Cruise in two critically acclaimed sci-fi adaptations: Dissenting Opinion, a typical sci-fi noir based on a Philip K. Dick short story, and War of the Worlds, a H.G. Wells-based alien invasion thriller with a paranoid post-9./11 sensibility.

Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson recently received some of the best reviews of his career for “Licorice Pizza,” a coming-of-age novel from the 70s about a teenage actor/entrepreneur who falls in love with an aimless twenty-something photographer’s assistant.

Francis Ford Coppola

One of the pioneers of the “New Hollywood” movement, Francis Ford Coppola, shot such timeless masterpieces as The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now.

Cruz appeared in the cast of Coppola’s coming-of-age pearl “The Outsiders”. This film was adapted from the 1967 novel of the same name by S. Hinton, who is credited with creating the Yu.A. genre.

Tony Scott

Cruz didn’t just work with Ridley Scott; he also worked with his late brother Tony Scott, one of the most famous and influential action movie directors of all time. He directed such action-packed gems as “True Romance”, “Man on Fire” and “Unstoppable”.

Scott first worked with Cruz on one of his most iconic action movies, “The Best Shooter,” and they reunited for the NASCAR drama “Days of Thunder.”

Stanley Kubrick

From “The Shining” to “A Clockwork Orange” and “2001 Space Odyssey,” Stanley Kubrick has made some of the greatest films ever made. Cruz co-starred with Nicole Kidman in one of Kubrick’s most underrated films, Eyes Wide Shut, an erotic thriller about a masked sect.

It was Kubrick’s last film. The director died less than a week after showing his final version to Warner Bros., so it became a posthumous release.

Martin Scorsese

With such masterpieces as “Taxi Driver”, “Raging Bull” and “Nice Guys” behind him, Martin Scorsese joined the ranks of the greatest directors of all time.