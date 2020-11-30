The 10 best crime series on Netflix! Details

Netflix is ​​one of the world’s leading streaming platforms, with a catalog filled with original productions and content from other television networks. During its years of existence, the giant managed to create an inventory of series rich in diversity of productions.

Among them, crime series stands out, which manage to capture the public’s attention with unsolved mysteries, intriguing criminals and, mainly, unique and complex investigators.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you’ll love this list of the top ten crime series available on Netflix.

1. How to Get Away with Murder

The series created by Peter Nowalk was one of Netflix’s first big hits and features the genius of Shonda Rhimes, responsible for Grey’s Anatomy. The plot shows the story of teacher and criminal lawyer Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), who, alongside employees and five handpicked students for a special study group, ends up getting involved in murder plots that she needs to get away with.

2. Sherlock

Sherlock is originally from BBC One, but is present in the Netflix catalog (the only way to watch the program here in Brazil). The series was based on the remarkable works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and tells the story of eccentric investigator Sherlock Holmes and his faithful companion Dr. Watson, who are played, respectively, by the talented Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. The production brought to contemporary times the stories written in the 1800s and 1900s.

3. American Crime Story

American Crime Story is another non-original Netflix production that achieved success, at least in Brazil, when it entered the streaming platform catalog. The series has the genius of Ryan Murphy, who is responsible for Glee and Racthed, and works with real stories that shocked American citizens. Season 1 tells the story of “People against O.J. Simpson” and Season 2 is about the murder of Gianni Versace.

4. Mindhunter

Mindhunter is an original Netflix production created by Joe Penhall and has the quality seal of David Fincher, executive producer of the series that is inspired by the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker . The plot tells the story of Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), FBI detectives who interview notorious serial killers in order to find a pattern that helps in recent and active cases.

5. The Keepers

Another original Netflix production, The Keepers is a mix of documentary and series that tells the real story of a mysterious murder. The case in point is the death of Catherine Cesnik, who disappeared and was brutally murdered in 1969. The series investigates, examines the circumstances, shows the possible culprits and presents the suspicion that Cesnik may have been killed for discovering a horrible case of sexual abuse at Archbishop Keough school, which was exclusively for girls.

6. Making A Murderer

Making a Murderer is another original documentary series from Netflix and tells the story of Steven Avery, who spent 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and only gained freedom through a DNA test. The event was a shock in the USA. When he is ready to receive compensation from the state, he becomes the prime suspect in the murder of journalist Teresa Halbach.

7. The Innocent Man

Speaking of unfair American justice cases, The Innocent Man was created by Ross M. Dinerstein and Clay Tweel and has only one season – so far. The documentary tells the story of two crimes that took place in Oklahoma in the 1980s.

8. Dexter

Dexter is one of the biggest hits when it comes to crime series. With a nice dash of drama and humor, the show follows serial killer Dexter Morgan, who is also a forensic analyst with the local police. The cat-and-mouse game between the serial killer and fellow professionals adds to the show’s excitement.

9. Broadchurch

The British series created by Chris Chibnall and Louise Fox is also in the Netflix catalog. Broadchurch tells the story of two detectives who they are investigating a grotesque case of murdering a child in the small town of Dorset. The action becomes more difficult when it takes unexpected turns due to the attention of the press.

10. Hannibal

To close the list, Hannibal. The NBC series recently hit the Netflix catalog and tells the beginning of the relationship between the murderer and psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter and patient Will Graham, who is a talented FBI behavioral analyst.



