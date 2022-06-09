The 10 Best cameos in “TV Presenter 2”

One of the main topics for discussion of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, recently released on May 6, 2022, was its fantastic episodes, which involved Mr. Fantastic, played by John Krasinski. But when it comes to action scenes with a huge number of great cameos, “TV Host 2: The Legend Continues” is hard to beat. The sequel was released almost ten years after the original, so it was very difficult to justify the reputation of its predecessor.

The sequel is filled with a number of wonderful cameos throughout the film, each of which is as ridiculous as the previous one. The fight scene towards the end of the film has become legendary and is dotted with celebrities wanting to take part in the action. Director Adam McKay brought back the original cast, but he also managed to bring along a few other big names.

Jim Carrey and Marion Cotillard

Jim Carrey and Marion Cotillard broke into the scene of the battle as representatives of the Canadian news team, and Cotillard represented the French-speaking Canadian news team. The two look as ready to fight each other as other rival news networks.

Despite the fact that this is an unusual couple and they do not appear for long, these two create an unforgettable couple. They have great chemistry, and they manage to easily make the scene laugh, where everyone is fighting for the central place, and it’s especially nice to see Kottilar in a more carefree role.

Drake

Long before the epic, cameo-filled fight scene, Drake plays a cameo at the beginning of the film and joins the list of famous rappers who have starred in big movies.

It’s easy to forget this cameo, considering how many others appeared later, but his funny intro and a reference to a joke from previous films help give the film a fun and enjoyable start. The cameo is great, as Drake has very rarely appeared on the big screen, which makes it a rare treat.

Harrison Ford

If you include his performance in the 2009 comedy “Morning Glory,” the role of a TV news anchor is one that Harrison Ford plays perfectly. In TV Presenter 2, he plays Mac Tannen, a legendary news anchor whom the audience meets in the first scene of the film, who later turns out to be not only a news anchor, but also a werewolf hyena.

It’s nice to see Harrison Ford in a carefree role, and to see him turn into a werewolf hyena is a pleasure that no one expected. Ford shot his role in one day and said his experience of being in the film was “weird” and “not all of them were in the scene I shot. It was just his name and the applesauce girl,” referring to Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate.

Will Smith

One of the three rappers who appeared in the film, Will Smith appears as Jeff Bullington from ESPN News. Smith calls in an airstrike, which helps end the battle.

Smith has appeared in many combat scenes, but it was especially interesting to see him during the release of this film, as he only recently returned after a four-year break from acting, having previously appeared only in Men in Black 3 and After. Earth. Smith and Marion Cotillard are the only two Academy Award winners to appear in a fight scene.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey

Today there are several comedic acting duets more recognizable than Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The couple acts as the host of Entertainment News, which is very appropriate, since they were the hosts of the Golden Globe Award ceremony during the release of the film.

The couple has worked together many times and therefore demonstrates their wonderful natural chemistry. They present much more frank dialogues than other participants in the fight, which makes them very aggressive from the very beginning and helps them stand out from other anchors. This is one of the five films in which they starred together.

Sasha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen appears as a BBC representative and is the first unwelcome guest to enter the fray. He is very close to killing Ron Burgundy, who is a little helped by his friend Roy, played by Greg Kinnear, who releases his hidden superpowers.

Sacha Baron Cohen gets more screen time in battle than most of the other contestants, reuniting with some of his “Talladega Nights” co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. The cameo is great, as it was a surprise to see Baron Cohen in a big comedy because of his huge rise in fame. Since the film’s release, he has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn returns as Wes Mantus, Burgundy’s rival from the previous film. He was lucky to survive the initial fight, avoiding the same fate as the now armless Luke Wilson, or get hit with a pitchfork from Steve Carell.

Hints and references to the previous film are subtle and well executed.