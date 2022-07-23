The 10 Best Anime that inspired Hollywood

The fourth and penultimate season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” has just ended, and millions of viewers are looking forward to the last season. He turned out to be one of the greatest works of Hollywood, inspired not only by the horrors of the 80s, but also by his favorite anime.

Anime is certainly one of Japan’s largest cultural exports, as also evidenced by the impact that some significant anime films and shows have had on their American counterparts. More than often, the creators of these Hollywood projects openly admit that they were influenced and inspired by anime, which led to a useful global exchange of culture and creative vision.

Elfen Lied – Very Strange Things

When two university students meet a naive girl, a larger conspiracy unfolds as she turns out to be a split-personality killing machine. Although the story of Elfen Lied touches on darker areas, it is easy to draw parallels between the main character Lucy and Eleven of the “Very Strange Cases”. Both are not only superpowered beings with a sinister past, but were also held in a secret government facility.

The creators of the Netflix sci-fi show, the Duffer brothers, spoke about their inspiration in an interview with The Daily Beast. Although Mark Duffer noted the similarities between the backstory of “Eleven” and the cyberpunk anime film “Akira”, he also added: “I’ve seen an anime called “Elf Song”, which is clearly inspired by Akira. like an ultra-violent alien. There were a lot of things that I really liked and that were reflected in the series.”

Paprika – The Beginning

Dream manipulation technology, gravity—defying action scenes, and staged design that includes rotating corridors are just some of the various similarities that Satoshi Kon’s 2006 anime thriller Paprika and The Beginning share.

Despite the fact that “The Beginning” is filled with Christopher Nolan trademarks, observers noticed the undeniable influence that Paprika had on two important scenes of “The Beginning”, such as “Hollywood Insider”. One includes a fight scene in the hallway, and the other includes a dream world shattering like glass. Interestingly, Christopher Nolan did not specifically name paprika as a source of inspiration.

Akira – Chronicle, Loop

Released a few years after Blade Runner, Akira itself has become a cyberpunk classic. The gloomy, ultra-hard world, drawn by biker gangs, secret laboratories and a hot-tempered protagonist with superpowers, continues to influence pop culture to this day.

In Ryan Johnson’s cult favorite about time travel, “The Loop,” a young character named Sid loses control of his psychic abilities, as does the protagonist Akira Tetsuo. Johnson also called the original manga an influence on the Reddit AMA session. “I’m a big fan of everything related to Akira, it definitely had a big impact on the film,” adds director Josh Trunk in an interview with Gizmodo, describing his breakthrough superhero hit “Chronicle”, which tells about the same unstable antihero who uses his telekinetic abilities to engage in a bloodbath.

Attack of the Titans – Men

Attack of the Titans, presented in several genres, is arguably one of the most popular anime shows right now. What begins as a simple story about the confrontation between humans and “titans” turns into a philosophical conflict that determines the survival of mankind. Alex Garland’s recent feature film Men is quite different, as it includes a surreal nightmare based on the real-life horrors of the strange and creepy men who haunt the protagonist.

Interestingly, Garland referred to anime as an influence, especially in terms of Rory Kinnear’s obsessive smile in the numerous portrayals of titled men in the film. In an interview with Indiewire, Garland mentioned how fascinating the Titans’ facial expressions were, delving into “enlarged eyes” and “clumsy physical movements.”

Ghost in Armor – Matrix

The Matrix was a trailblazer in Hollywood science fiction, but the Wachowskis owe a lot to pre-existing anime such as Ghost in the Shell. In the original 1995 film, infamous as the film adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, a cyborg federal agent pursues a hacker in a cyberpunk dystopia.

The themes of computer hacking and an authoritarian future are the essence of The Matrix films, but the influence of Mamoru Hoshi’s original goes far beyond that. As can be seen from the visual comparison, the similarities include design elements such as the green code spreading across the screen, the main characters connecting to the networks through a hole behind the neck, and so on. According to Business Insider, the Wachowskis have openly stated that anime is a key source of inspiration for The Matrix.

Perfect Blue – Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream

The psychological thriller of the 90s “Perfect Blue” tells the story of a woman who loses control of her reality, aspiring to become an actress, and also deals with stalkers.