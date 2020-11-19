That’s why this character left the medical drama

On October 2, fans were blown away by the premiere of season 4 of the medical drama that chronicles the life of Dr. Shaun Murphy, ABC’s The Good Doctor.

Recall that the production of season 4 of The Good Doctor was halted in March due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is causing havoc in the world.

Finally, the crew and cast of The Good Doctor returned to the film set in early September, in order to shoot the scenes for the new episodes that began airing two weeks ago.

With the arrival of the new installment, The Good Doctor showed during the premiere the chaos and anguish produced by the pandemic at St. Bonaventure Hospital, when doctors had to deal with patients infected with COVID-19.

It was only to be expected that the medical team at St. Bonaventure Hospital were at risk of being infected with the deadly virus. In the premiere episodes of The Good Doctor, fans witnessed the death of a character much loved by all, the nurse Deena Petringa, played by actress Karin Konoval.

In The Good Doctor, beloved Petringa passed away after being a victim of COVID-19. Sadly, the character paid the maximum price as the nurse was diagnosed with the virus and subsequently died.

Recall that the nurse Deena Petringa appeared for the first time in the episode entitled ‘Quarantine’ from season 2 of The Good Doctor. According to the plot, the beloved nurse served the hospital for the past 40 years and had developed good relationships with all the staff.

In this regard, Petringa’s death left many fans wondering why actress Karin Konoval left Dr. Shaun Murphy’s medical drama The Good Doctor. In this sense, the creator of the series David Shore revealed the reason behind the story according to TV Line:

“It was important for us to show the lives lost [during the pandemic]. Look, doctors are heroes. Everyone who works in a hospital is a hero, for crying out loud. We owe them a much greater debt during this time because they are literally risking their lives, each one of them. ”

“And, you know, when you’re doing a dramatic show, if someone risks their life, someone has to pay a price. We wanted to accept that. “



