That’s why Lucifer Always Suppresses His Abilities!

The fantasy crime series follows Lucifer (Tom Ellis) as he abandons his life in the underworld to open a nightclub in Los Angeles. The delay in production has led the show into another period of uncertainty.

Lucifer establishes himself as one of the most powerful entities in the comics, second only to his father, God himself, but his powers have suffered a serious degradation for the television series.

Some viewers have argued whether Lucifer has been suppressing previously revealed abilities during his time on Earth. Throughout the show, Lucifer has shown various abilities.

But it’s certainly not the omnipotent being that Neil Gaiman described in the original comics. However, one fan suggested that Lucifer has suppressed some of his more cosmic abilities in order to realistically reside on the mortal plane.

Lucifer retains some of the advantages of invulnerability and immortality during his confinement to Earth, often taking advantage of his strengthened immune system to consume large amounts of drugs and alcohol.

However, this fan is correct in pointing out that Lucifer’s display powers that stray too far into the realm of impossibility would cause mass hysteria and the existence of life on Earth would be irretrievably changed.



