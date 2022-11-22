That’s Why Kate Winslet Worked With James Cameron Again, Despite The “Frightening” Experience of “Titanic”

James Cameron offered an explanation for why Kate Winslet agreed to work with him again, despite her “frightening” Titanic experience.

Cameron directed Winslet in the 1997 film, and the actress spoke about her struggle with the director and his harsh filming conditions.

Speaking to the LA Times after the film’s release, Winslet called Cameron “a really tough nut to crack,” adding: “There were times when I was genuinely afraid of him.”

In a later interview with The Guardian , she said: “He has such a character that you won’t believe it. You’ll have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again.”

However, Winslet has reunited with Cameron again for his new film Avatar: The Path of Water, the long-awaited sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which is scheduled for release on December 16.

In a new interview with GQ, Cameron suggested that Winslet is ready to work with him again because she “has something to prove to herself.”

For “The Way of Water”, the actress had to learn to freely dive and breathe underwater for about eight minutes.

Discussing this in an interview, Cameron said: “So, I mean, no extra payment for therapy, for the moment of healing when she had to hold her breath underwater for seven and a half minutes and become an underwater queen.”

Elsewhere, the director recently suggested that he might end the Avatar franchise ahead of schedule if the upcoming sequel doesn’t have box office returns.

Cameron is planning three more sequels after the “Way of Water”, which will be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively. However, the director said that the story could end with a third film.

“The market can tell us that we will finish in three months, or we can be half-ready, meaning: “OK, let’s finish the story as part of the third film, and not continue indefinitely,” if it’s just unprofitable.” — told the director of Total Film.

“We’re in a different world now than we were even when I was writing this stuff,” he added. “It’s a one-two punch — a pandemic and streaming. Or, on the contrary, maybe we will remind people what going to the theater is.

“This movie definitely does that. The question is, how many people don’t give a shit right now?”