That’s Why James McAvoy Refuses to Participate in Oscar Advertising Campaigns

James McAvoy has said he refuses to participate in the Oscar campaign because it makes him feel “cheap.”

In an extensive interview with GQ, the actor spoke about the critical and commercial success of his 2007 historical drama “Redemption,” a film in which he could have received an Oscar nomination if he had campaigned.

McAvoy said he made the decision not to participate in the campaign after a year earlier he had supported Forrest Whitaker’s bid for best Actor in the film The Last King of Scotland.

“[With the Last King of Scotland campaign] it became clear to me that I was doing this for the benefit of other people,” he said. “And I was completely in agreement with that. But by the time “Atonement” came out, I was 26 or 27, and I was thinking: “I can’t do it, I won’t do it, I don’t want to do it.”

Stressing that he was not interested in chatting with members of the Academy, he added: “I didn’t want to play this role. I’ll push the film, I’ll try to put the bums on the seats. But the campaign, I felt… I felt cheap.”

McAvoy further suggested that now he wants to take on less work, because he has become a “long-liver”.

“I like doing it, but I don’t like the daily routine of the movie and TV business. Even if it’s a good scenario, I certainly can’t find an excuse to go to work at five or six in the morning and stay home until eight o’clock in the evening,” he said.

“If my character doesn’t have an interesting role in telling this story, it just destroys the soul. I’m looking more and more for an interesting experience.”

Last month, the actor made the “biggest criticism” of the X-Men films, suggesting that they should have further developed the relationship between his character Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto (Michael Fassbender).