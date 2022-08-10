That’s Why Goetze is Sitting on The Bench

The next big challenge for Eintracht Frankfurt! After a painful defeat with a score of 6:1 in the first Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich, coach Oliver Glasner’s team will meet with an opponent in Helsinki on Wednesday evening.

Waiting there is none other than Real Madrid, the winner of the Champions League last season. What is it about? The UEFA Super Cup, which is traditionally played between the winner of the Premier Class and the winner of the Europa League.

Rüdiger on the bench

Glasner relies from the very beginning on Daichi Kamada, frightened by Europe. The Japanese scored a total of five goals and prepared one last European season and thus made a significant contribution to the triumph of EL.

“The game is a reward for the Europa League title, the guys deserved it,” Glasner said before the game on RTL. “That’s why they’re starting tonight, they’ve achieved incredible things.”

The squad suffers: rookie Mario Gotze, who initially sits on the bench. Real Madrid, in turn, starts with Toni Kroos. German national team player Antonio Ruediger, who is still active, is forced to watch from the sidelines.