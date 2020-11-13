That’s why Emma Roberts decided to freeze her eggs.

The beautiful Emma Roberts made the difficult decision to freeze her eggs for this difficult reason.

Emma Roberts has not tired of showing off that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. And now starring on the cover of the most recent issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, the pregnant actress made several revelations.

In an interview with author Stephanie Danler, the 29-year-old star spoke about her diagnosis of endometriosis, a disease that led her to freeze her eggs in order to fulfill her dream of being a mom.

Emma Roberts froze her eggs

“At 16, I thought, by the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with children. And then I was 24 and I thought, do you remember when I said that I would already be married with children?” Emma Roberts recalled in the interview.

“With work, especially with acting, travel, hours, it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way.” However, becoming a mom became a priority after Roberts learned that she suffered from endometriosis, a disease she has suffered from since her teens, although she did not know it.

“I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I skipped school and then had to cancel meetings,” she explained.

“I mentioned this to my doctor, who did not investigate it and guided me because maybe I was being dramatic. In my late 20s, I had a feeling that I needed to change to a doctor. The best decision. He did tests, sent me to a doctor. specialist.

Emma Roberts suffered from a very young age

Finally, it was confirmed that she was not being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility.

They said, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or investigate other options.’

However, her excessive workload did not allow her to do it immediately, and the idea of doing it terrified her.

“I said, ‘I’m working right now. I don’t have time to freeze my eggs,'” the star shared.

“To be honest, I was terrified too. Just the thought of going through that and finding out, maybe, that I couldn’t have kids.”



