That’s what love can do! Robin Thicke got a tattoo of April Love Geary’s fiance on his “naked” body

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary. Press Agency Image/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Robin Thicke is thrilled with his fiancee April Love Geary! The singer made a new tattoo in honor of his beloved, inspired by her model physique.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary: chronology of their relationship

On Saturday, June 11, 27-year-old Giri showed off the design — the outline of her body — in her Instagram stories. “Thank you for tattooing my naked body on your arm @robinthicke,” the California native wrote over a photo of the 45—year-old pop singer “Lost Without U.” Tick re-shared Giri’s post on his social network page. Both posts have expired.

New ink isn’t the only way the couple is broadcasting their romance. On Sunday, June 12, Giri shared a carousel of photos in her Instagram feed, in which she and the hitmaker touch tongues during a vacation in Mexico. “I love Cabo,” she captioned the sexy shots. In the pictures, Giri appears in a swimsuit with a floral neckline from Frankies Bikinis. For his part, Tick was left shirtless and wearing a black hat. The social media star also showed off her beach look in a solo post, which she captioned “@frankiesbikinis.”

Geary shared various moments from her and Tick’s escape. On Monday, June 13, she posted several videos and photos of a couple and friends enjoying a boat ride. She later shared photos from their beach villa showing their daughter Mia enjoying time in the pool, and another shot of Giri and Tick cuddling up to each other on the balcony.

The Billboard Music Award winner and the model began dating in 2014 after breaking up with ex-wife Paula Patton. In 2018, the couple had a daughter, Mia, and they got engaged the same year. The lovers continue to expand their family: Giri gave birth to daughter Lola in 2019 and son Luke in 2020 (Tick and Patton, 46, have a 12-year-old son Julian together).

When Tick asked the question, Geary shared the news on social media, writing “YES YES 1000x YES” along with a series of photos and videos of life-changing moments.

In March, Giri talked about her upcoming marriage to Tick, answering questions from her Instagram followers. “Does Robin want a prenuptial agreement before marriage?” to which Geary replied, “I do not know, but I will not sign.”

In another response, she gave a more detailed explanation. “He’s not marrying anyone else after me,” she said of the Blurred Lines singer. “How do you get away from the coolest bitch on the planet? Where do you go from there? Garbage.”