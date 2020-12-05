That’s what Jason Beghe does off screen

The NBC network presented fans of the police drama Chicago P.D., the premiere of season 8 which was loaded with drastic changes related to police reform.

As fans will recall, the protests generated in the US since the beginning of 2020 as a result of the vile murder of the Afro-descendant citizen George Floyd at the hands of the police, had the effect of police reform in that country; And indeed, this had an impact on the plots of television shows like Chicago P.D.

In view of the fact that in Chicago P.D. Police violence is the order in every episode, the show created by Dick Wolf’s mastermind, did not escape such changes, especially because of the way in which Sergeant Hank Voight, of actor Jason Beghe, fixes matters in each procedure, your way.

Therefore, Chicago P.D. For treating the police issue as the core of the plot, during season 8 he develops the necessary police reforms to achieve radical changes in the police department.

This directly involves the main character of Chicago P.D. Hank Voight, who will have to evaluate with the superintendent Samantha Miller, if he is part of the problem or the solution of it.

And it is that far beyond his brilliant performance in the role as the badass Chicago cop P.D. Hank Voigh actor Jason Beghe in real life voluntarily does a commendable job.

The actor from the hit crime drama series Chicago P.D., in real life is helping to bring justice in his own way, but this time by providing much-needed help and support to exonerated individuals who were wrongfully imprisoned at some point.

According to an interview, Beghe met a friend named Obie, who was mistakenly imprisoned for 17 long years before receiving exoneration.

In the interview, Beghe said that once this man found himself released, society placed him at a serious disadvantage:

“When he got out of jail, he had no social security card, no birth certificate, no reading or writing. He had nothing to move his life forward. Now Obie dedicates his life to helping other exonerated. It has taught me a lot. For example, about 2% of the prison population is not guilty. That’s hundreds and hundreds of thousands of Americans. ”

After the wrongfully incarcerated are exonerated, according to Beghe, approximately one in 30 receives some form of financial restitution, and the overwhelming majority struggle to find gainful employment, and therefore the Exonerated Nation takes care of that work.



