That’s the name of Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda is called Grogu

The new episode of the second season “The Mandalorian” broadcast under the Disney + signal has revealed the real name of “Baby Yoda” as well as her past, a fact that has placed her among the trends of Twitter.

Episode number 5 of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ was recently released on the Disney + streaming platform, bringing several revelations that have shocked fans; one of them the real name of ‘The Child’ better known as ‘Baby Yoda’ as well as her past.

During the episode, the Mandalorian – played by Pedro Pascal – and ‘Baby Yoda’ find the location where a powerful Jedi resides so they head to the planet Korbus ruled by a tyrant where Ashoka Tano tries to overthrow her.

‘The Mnadalorian’ and ‘Baby Yoda’ reach her where, thanks to the force ‘The Child’ and Ashoka can communicate revealing the past and the real name of ‘Baby Yoda’: ‘Grogu’.

The past of ‘Grogu’

Also, during the episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ after learning that ‘Baby Yoda’ is actually called ‘Grogu’, it is also known that he was raised in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and was trained by many Jedi masters but, during the Clone Wars when the Empire seized power, ‘Grogu’ was hidden and taken from the temple.

According to Ashoka Tano’s revelations, “Baby Yoda” – now “Grogu” – has only met one other being of her kind: Grand Master Yoda. However, it should be remembered that during ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999), there was a woman of this species named Yaddle.

From this point, Mando must travel to the planet Tython where she must search for the ruins of the Jedi temple and place ‘Grogu’ on top of the mountain so that she can connect with the force and thus the former ‘Baby Yoda’ can choose her path using the force, which may be perceived by any Jedi.



