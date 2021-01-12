That’s right ‘those who don’t understand Signal, stocks fly

Investors continue to receive the wrong Signal, following the recommendation by Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, and also the richest person in the world, to use the messaging app Signal.

Wrong Signal keeps “flying” up the hill

Health technology company Signal Advance shares took flight thanks to Elon Musk. Investors took action after Musk proposed the WhatsApp alternative messaging app Signal.

Investors started buying health technology company Signal Advance shares to replace the messaging platform, and this has been going on for a few days. The company shares, which continued to increase on the third trading day in a row, closed the day with an increase of 438 percent and reached $ 38.80. The highest level it saw during the day was recorded as $ 70.85. The shares of the company, which was never traded on the stock market on January 4, changed hands two million times the other day.

Signal Advance shares, which have not been traded for more than $ 1 since 2015, when they registered on the exchange, reached $ 70.65. The value of the shares, which was $ 0.6 on January 6, increased by about 120 times in 5 days. The value of the company has reached 3 billion dollars. Despite this unusual situation, Chris Hymel, the company’s only full-time employee, left questions on the subject unanswered.