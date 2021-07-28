That’s No Moon: New Studio Has CoD and Last of Us Veterans

That’s No Moon: Behold, the world sees another studio opening its doors. In a statement on its official website, That’s No Moon announced the start of operations after receiving a $100 million investment from Smilegate, creator of the Crossfire series.

According to the information released, the team is already moving to produce an action-adventure title focused on a third-person single player experience. Speaking of team, the team has names like Michael Mumbauer (former head of the PlayStation Visual Arts Goup), Tina Kowalewski (head of development at Sony Santa Monica), Taylor Kurosaki and Jacob Minkoff as directors of this new project – before, the duo worked on games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and The Last of Us.

Interestingly, the studio’s ad will also work with movies and television shows, but without detailing how these fronts will work.