That’s how RM expresses himself about Love. Is he in love

BTS’s RM is such a romantic boy, as ARMY found out after noticing a few words he mentioned.

Since BTS’s RM revealed his change of look, he has left the ARMY more in love, as the girls have shared a number of photos to appreciate how handsome and attractive the leader looks, although they also revealed his romantic side.

We remember that in a question and answer dynamic where the members of the K-Pop group were participating, the rapper appeared with a dark hat hiding his hair, which left the girls intrigued.

Fortunately RM, the leader of the group BTS, revealed how he now looks with his new tone in his hair, which has caused a furor on social networks, so ARMY has closely followed the things that the dancer does, and have revealed how it expresses itself about love.

BTS’s RM falls in love with his romantic words

On Twitter an account that is dedicated to BTS, they shared such romantic words that the 25-year-old South Korean rapper mentioned, as one of the most handsome boys in the K-Pop band expressed: “I wish there was another word beyond the I love you”.

After those romantic words from Kim Namjoon, a girl commented that a phrase from Frida Kahlo fits him perfectly, which left the other followers of the boy band leader fascinated.

BTS readies upcoming premiere of new song

The South Korean group BTS have been impacting the ARMY, since very soon they will be able to hear their new song called “Dynamite”, which will be released on August 21, but for the moment they have shared their new looks, and there are no to deny that RM looks gorgeous with his makeover.

The leader of the band BTS continues to make the girls fall in love and now that he has finally presented his new look change, he has been inspired to share romantic words, do you think he is in love?



