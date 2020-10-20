That’s how CUTE RM looks in an episode of “Run BTS!”

On social media some hilarious moments of BTS on their recent show have been revealed, but RM wowed the ARMY, what happened?

The boys of BTS continue to cause a sensation on social networks and now that they have finally released some videos of the recent episode of the show “Run BTS!”, The ARMY was captivated to see how handsome RM, the leader of the boy, looks South Korean band.

The idols of the K-Pop group always enjoy pampering their followers, so through Instagram and Twitter users share unforgettable moments of their favorite artists, because despite their commitments to their music, they launched a fun show.

On this occasion the BTS idols have presented a series of short videos called “Run BTS!”, Where the ARMY knows more about the personality of each member of the South Korean group, in the same way the boys have fun with very interesting challenges.

BTS’s RM drives ARMY crazy with his uniform on “Run BTS!”

We remember that the series began in 2015, but after a long time, users wondered when they would enjoy the occurrences of idols again, but the fourth season has finally been released, where RM went crazy again. ARMY.

Although something that has caught the attention of the girls has been the look of each idol of the South Korean group, because the ARMY has gone crazy to see the 26-year-old leader with his uniform, because he looks very handsome and attractive, which has his captivated followers.

There is no doubt that RM from the K-Pop group is a very handsome boy, so in La Verdad Noticias we will be sharing some funny moments of your favorite idol in the recent show “Run BTS!”, Because his personality is so charming that drives social networks crazy.



