That’s all that is known about the New Season.

When the second season of Virgin River launched, it didn’t take long for fans to spend the entire day watching it. The second season did not disappoint, so many more dramatic elements were added to the stories and will continue with the third installment.

Will there be a new partner?

For the first two seasons of Virgin River, the romantic emphasis was on brooding Jack and rebellious Mel. While these two characters are the main ones, other supporting figures are heating up, and another romance may be seen to grow.

Young Lizzie and Ricky are an item, and Virgin River’s third season may share more of their story. The books contain more compelling story arcs related to Ricky.

New members?

The first season of Virgin River gave fans its main characters, and they are still around, discovering life and love in the quiet wooded town of Virgin River.

Season 2 brought us some more attractive characters, especially Sarah, who gets hot and heavy on Ricky in the latest installment. Knowing that it is to be expected that season three would do the same.

Release date?

Seasons one and two aired within a year of each other because filming for the second season began almost immediately after the first so we could expect Virgin River’s third installment to be currently filming.

Is season 3 filming already?

No official word has been released on any network about Virgin River’s third season, but many believe it has been secretly picked up and is already in the filming stages.

According to What’s On Netflix, the third season of Virgin river began filming in August and production was expected to continue until mid-December. Everyone who was hooked on the first two seasons hopes this data is true.



