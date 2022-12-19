That When It Was Christmas, The Young Star Karen David Liked to Play The Melody and Ending of “Serendipity”

Attention: there are spoilers ahead for the movie “When Christmas was Young” on CBS.

Karen David came to CBS to star in her very first holiday movie, and “When Christmas was Young” saw how the former star of “Galavant” proved herself as an actress and singer. She played Melody Douglas, a talented singer and songwriter who gave up her dreams of Nashville after she was never given the chance she deserved, along with Tyler Hilton as music manager Luke Dawson, who turned from arrogant to serious in the process of getting to know Melody. . David talked to CinemaBlend about what she liked about playing her character, and about Melody’s “intuitive insight” getting a happy ending with Luke in more ways than one.

Melody and Luke didn’t get off to the strongest start after he made a bad first impression and then started pestering her for the rights to her Christmas song—of course, titled “When Christmas Was Young” and written in real life by no one else. than Sheryl Crow, so that country superstar Lindsay Vyatt would perform it at her holiday concert. It didn’t help that she had an additional reason to hold a grudge against him, which he initially didn’t even know about: she tried to meet him as a potential manager before she was disappointed in her dreams and lost her. his mother, only to brush him off and eventually become his last refuge when Lindsay accidentally heard her song after losing almost everything.

Fortunately, Melody wasn’t one to let bad memories ruin the Christmas magic, and sparks flew with Luke as he showed his true (much softer) face and even got close to her daughter Bailey. Of course, something went wrong before they could get their happy ending, but Melody was able to give a boost to her musical career by playing a duet “When Christmas was Young” with Lindsay at a concert and ending the night with a kiss with Luke.

Karen David (who tried country music for the first time in “When Christmas Was Young”) shared her thoughts about Luke’s persistence and what she liked about Melody’s reaction to his attempts to win her over:

She remembers her experience when she first tried to meet him as a manager many years ago. That was before she had a family, before she had a daughter. It was when she was really chasing her dreams and didn’t even look inside. She was a little naive, and that’s what I can understand at the beginning, when you start this journey, you think, “Oh, I want to sing, I want to write songs. Okay, what should we do? We just go to a record company and just show up and say, “Hey, sign me?” So there’s a little bit of that, but it’s part of the learning experience, and it’s part of the journey for Melody.

Melody’s life could have gone in different directions if Luke had actually met her many years ago. She built a solid life for herself and her daughter even after her ex-husband left her, but never got the chance she deserved… as even Luke admitted when he finally listened to her song. Karen David continued:

She remembers Luke’s personality all too well, and he was known as a hot music manager, and it went to his head. He was a little cocky. So I think for her at the moment, when you’re Melody and you’ve been through a lot — she’s a single mother, her husband left the family – it’s a trauma in itself. Then she loses her mother. She’s been through the worst of the worst! So her tolerance, let’s say, for BS is really minimal.

Luke didn’t make any progress with Melody until he slowly but surely gave up his nonsense, starting with helping to spread Christmas greetings and even a nice dinner with her and Bailey, while softening the relentless requests for the rights to her song. It was clear that this song was too personal for her to give up just because she would make a lot of money and it would take him most of the movie to understand what she had been through. Karen David shared what she found funny about her character in the beginning, as well as how she changed:

What I like about Melody is that at the beginning we see a very cheeky Melody. She doesn’t care who he is, and she is who she is, and I like that about her. She’s very down-to-earth. She’s very real. She knows who she is, and therefore anyone who enters her space who is not like that, she will call. And she’s not afraid of it. I think Luke is not used to what he is told! And he’s not used to someone grounding him that way. But I like the dynamic between the two of them and how it develops.

Melody had gone through a lot to get to a place where she could be cocky and down to earth, and that was what she needed to stick to her guns until she found the right reason to let Lindsay sing her song, and what Luke needed to realize some truths about himself. The duo, who started “When Christmas Was Young” as an extremely inappropriate couple, came together by the end to create a classic ending of a happy holiday movie.

And while romantic Christmas movies usually end on a happy note and often with a kiss (Amanda Kloots likes this ending for “Suitable for Christmas,” and Lisa Lapira shares what changed at the end of the big Kiss “Must Love Christmas”), Melody didn’t just get a romantic win. She also won a professional victory, showing the world her talent in a duet, while remaining true to herself. Karen David appreciated Melody’s victory in several ways, saying:

It’s always when you’re not looking for something and you don’t expect something like this to happen. It’s funny when intuition comes into play, and how it plays a huge role in the trajectory of our lives. There are things we haven’t even thought about, but maybe that’s the magic of life, and what wonderful things can happen to good people. Here’s a song and a demo she sent years ago that somehow finds its place in this pile of CDs in Luke Dawson’s box when he leaves the office, and how [it’s] the right place [and] the right time, and you never know. I’m so happy that a good person like Melody was able to shine and she had a moment to shine.

Intuition was certainly in play to bring together a music manager and a singer who once dreamed of a music career! If Luke had listened to her song and signed a contract with her all those years ago, Melody might never have had Bailey and she would not have built strong ties with her friends and family that she had in “When Christmas Was Young”, but still realized her dreams. If Luke had signed a contract with Melody, he could have had another star besides Lindsay as a client. Melody was finally ready for her big break in cinema, and accepted the challenge when the surprise of her life happened on stage. Karen David continued:

She absolutely does not expect to go on stage to sing. Therefore, when Lindsay Vyatt calls her on stage, she is so shocked that she is absolutely afraid to go on stage. But she turns around and looks at two people she loves, adores and cares about: her daughter and Luke. I think it’s so wonderful that we can only hope that we can find a partner in our life who really sees us and appreciates us and appreciates all the wonderful things that sometimes, maybe, we can’t even see in ourselves. This is what I love so much not only in my daughter, but also in Luke. He sees her and cheers her on, and he’s a real incentive for Melody to really take stock, pause for a second and say, “Hey, there’s something really special about you, and you need to love yourself and believe that you can do it, because we all believe in you. And now we need you to believe in yourself and go and shine.”

Melody was definitely beaming when she took the stage and showed that she really has star power as she sang with Lindsay as the acclaimed country superstar in the world of “When Christmas Was Young.” Karen David compared this moment to what happens on a popular competition show from real life:

It was like an America’s Got Talent moment. You know, when you see this character walking across the stage and she’s like, “Oh my gosh, I’m on stage in front of all these people.” And you really want to cheer her up. You’re like, “Yeah, yeah, do it! It’s so cool. Melody, come on, shine! It was such a magical moment, especially with the song, which had such an emotional attachment to her mother, and her love for her mother, and the glorification of the mother-daughter relationship, and the fact that she saw her father in the audience, and her best friends and the people she loves backstage. I couldn’t have hoped for a better ending than this. [laughs] I’m like, “Wow, I just want a happy ending to everything that’s going on in my life right now.” [laughs] It was so magical.

If it was America’s Got Talent, I know I’d hit the golden buzzer for Melody Douglas! The NBC competition show often highlights singers, one of whom is close to winning the final season. Melody, who found herself in the spotlight on stage to recapture her dream before a big kiss with Luke, ensured that this Christmas movie contains more than one happy ending in the final moments, and what could be better to end the festive movie?

If you want to return to the movie “When Christmas was Young” (opens in new tab) with Karen David as Melody Douglas, you can find the movie streaming with a Paramount+ subscription right now. In 2022, the days are running out, so start planning the new year in advance with our schedule of TV premieres for 2023.