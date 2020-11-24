That way Stephen Amell can go back to the multiverse.

Oliver died twice in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. The first death occurred when she sacrificed herself to save the people of Supergirl’s world from the Shadow demons of the Anti-Monitor to become the Arrowverse version of the DC Comics Specter.

As the Specter, Oliver helped the seven Paragons overcome the Arrowverse Crisis and engaged the Anti-Monitor in an epic, one-on-one showdown that ended in the rebirth of the multiverse.

It seems likely that Amell’s character will not become the Arrow, but the Wraith. Marc Guggenheim, supervisor of the Arrowverse, said in the past that:

“The point of turning him into the Specter was just to give us story opportunities.”

In other words, the writers intentionally set a new direction for Oliver Queen, Arrow, in Crisis on Infinite Earths of the Arrowverse, believing that someday in the future Amell might be willing to return.

If an opportunity like that presents itself in the future, Stephen Amell as the Arrow could return in an Arrowverse crossover or as a special guest star on an episode of The Flash.

Teaming up with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and possibly other Arrowverse heroes could make for some interesting interactions, because like the Specter, Oliver would be more powerful and more mysterious than ever before the Crisis.



