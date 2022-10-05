That Walt Fans Should Check Out

Disneyland has not yet returned to its pre-pandemic state, but has taken another step forward.

When Disneyland finally reopened more than a year later, it was a shell in itself. A number of sights, events and impressions that were there before the pandemic were missing. Although the reasons for this are mostly clear, it didn’t make the situation any less unpleasant. Over time, we have seen that many of these offers are gradually returning to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, and starting today, Disneyland guests can book excursions, including the opportunity to enter Walt Disney’s apartment for the first time after closing.

Walt’s Main Street Story tours will begin on October 6, and the Holiday Time at Disneyland tour will begin on November 11, and the rest of the resort’s winter holidays will begin.

The Walt-themed tour will cost $160 and last 90 minutes. He will give you a tour of Main Street USA and tell you not only about this part of the park, but also about Walt’s childhood home in Missouri, which inspired him. It will also include some things you can’t do any other way, including visiting Walt Disney’s Disneyland apartment above the Main Street fire station and enjoying drinks on the apartment’s patio that weren’t available on any previous tour.