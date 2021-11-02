That feature expected for Battlefield 2042 will not be in the game!

According to a new statement from the DICE front, Battlefield 2042 will not support 120 Hz screen refresh rate on next-generation consoles.

Bad news came from the Battlefield 2042 front, which will be released in November for next-generation consoles, PC, and PS4 and Xbox One players. Accordingly, it has been officially announced that the game will not support 120 FPS mode on the new generation consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

Battlefield 2042 will be 60 FPS in the next generation

There is bad news for those who are waiting for the game in the new generation, just days before the release of Battlefield 2042. Answering questions on the game forum ResetEra, DICE developer Elenaire announced that the game will not run at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.



Stating that the 128-person maps push the CPU power too much, the producer admitted that they even tried to lower the resolution in order to capture 120 FPS, but they were not successful. Accordingly, the game will be played at a constant 60 FPS in the new generation. However, the same DICE official also announced that they will continue to work on this feature after the game is released.

The same producer stated that they have also found a different method for you to distinguish enemies from your teammate in online battles. Accordingly, there will be a serious contrast and color difference between the clothes of your friends and enemies in the game. While your teammates will appear much lighter and brighter, the enemies will appear in a darker and reddish color.

In addition to this development on the consoles front, good news for PC players came from Nvidia. Accordingly, when the game is released, many features such as Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex and ray tracing will be offered to PC players from the first day. Battlefield 2042 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2021.

