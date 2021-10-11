That ’90s Show: Netflix To Spin Off Series Of That ’70s Show

That ’90s Show: More than 15 years after That ’70s Show ended, Netflix has finally commissioned a sequel to the story. The spin-off, dubbed That ’90s Show, will take place in the 1990s and will have the daughter of protagonists from the original series as the main character of the show.

The new spin-off tries to overcome the failure left by That ’80s Show, which had only one season and a very distant connection with the history of Eric Forman’s friends.

New series plot

Netflix released a synopsis of That ’90s Show. The production will feature the return of Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman.

“Hello Wisconsin! It’s 1995, and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her grandparents this summer and bonding with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and Red’s stern look. Sex, drugs and rock’n roll never die, they just change their clothes,” reads the synopsis.

Aside from Smith and Jo Rupp, no other original cast members were confirmed in the spin-off. However, the American website Deadline reported that there is a possibility that the big stars of That ’70s Show will appear as actresses and guest actors in some episodes.

That ’90s Show Production

The script for the 10-episode series is being co-written by Bonnie and Terry Turner, responsible for creating the original show. The two are the creators of the project and will also work as executive producers.

In addition to being cast, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also executive produce the new series, alongside Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Closing the crew behind the camera, Gregg Mettler, another member of the That ’70s Show production, will be the showrunner for the spin-off.