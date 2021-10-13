That ‘70s Show: 10 Facts You Need To Know About The Series

That ‘70s Show: As recently announced, Netflix will produce a completely revamped That ’70s Show reboot, called That ’90s Show. The idea is that, this time around, the youth of the 1990s will be portrayed in the same fun way the original creators did from 1998 on Fox. While the episodes don’t premiere in streaming, we’ve selected some of the most interesting trivia about the series.

Check out!

10. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got married in real life

Perhaps many people are aware of this fact, as fans of Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Kelso’s (Ashton Kutcher) relationship followed this romance closely. Despite spending a lot of time together on the recordings, the two only dated years later. The couple made it official in 2015, when they exchanged rings. Even today, the two are parents of Wyatt and Dimitri.

9. Leo was inspired by Tommy Chong, his interpreter

One of the fan favorite characters is undoubtedly Leo (played by Tommy Chong). A lot of people don’t know, but his figure was directly inspired by the actor who lived him. Of course, some details were smoothed over by the writers, but Leo was an uncompromising creature who captivated everyone. In fact, Chong was arrested a few times during the shoot for his drug involvement, returning occasionally in recent seasons.

8. Some cast members didn’t remain friends

It is common for the cast of productions that last many seasons to be great companions, after all, they spend many hours filming. But according to the international press, not all members of That ’70s Show are as close as they seem.

Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson never hid their friendship, while Topher Grace, it seems, never liked his colleagues very much, something that was corroborated by the backstage of the last scene of the series, in which the actor left soon after his ending, without fraternizing with the others.

7. Topher Grace left the series because of Spider-Man 3

In this sense, it is worth noting that the actor in question left the production cast to participate in Spider-Man 3. At that point, the series had just finished filming the 7th season. To explain his absence at the beginning of eighth grade, the writers had Eric, his character, do an exchange in South Africa.

Ashton Kutcher has also been appearing less during the last few seasons because of her film career, and Donna (Laura Helene Prepon) has suddenly turned blonde on the show for a role in a movie.

6. The co-author of the original song earned $70 for each episode

That ’70s Show soundtrack can be considered one of the factors in its success. The opening theme, by the way, is something that stayed in the memory of all fans even after the airing of the last episode. Interestingly, Alex Chilton, co-author of the song, earned about $70 each time the opening was aired, which earned him a good sum as the production lasted eight seasons.

5. Mila Kunis lied her age to the producers

When she was just 14 years old, Jackie Burkhart’s interpreter auditioned to integrate the production. However, the crew did not want minors in the cast so filming schedules were unrestricted.

Therefore, Kunis lied to the producers saying that she would still turn 18 years old. However, she did not report that this would happen in just four years. The actress got the role even with that question.

4. Jackie, Hyde and Kelso Triangle almost didn’t happen

It’s interesting to think that without the love triangle of Jackie, Kelso and Hyde (Danny Masterson) the episodes wouldn’t have as much emotion. This plot moved the series in several ways. Well, be aware that this idea wasn’t always in the original plans, as the writers actually wanted Eric and Hyde to fight for Donna’s love.

3. Jackie is the one who calls everyone by name

All characters call each other by their nicknames, with the exception of Jackie, who always refers to friends by their names. Had you already noticed this issue? Also, That ’70s Show was not the name the creators wanted for the series, as they previously wanted the production to be titled The Kids Are Alright.

2. The passage of time in the series

A very curious question refers to the passage of time in the series. In narrative terms, the episodes don’t start in 1970, but in 1976, extending until New Year’s Eve 1980. Despite lasting eight seasons, each one of them does not necessarily represent the passage of an entire year.

1. That ’80s Show was a fiasco

The final episode ends on December 31, 1979, although it aired on May 18, 2006. With the huge success of the production, much was said about a new show set in the 1980s. A single season of That ’80s Show was then produced, as the series was canceled shortly thereafter.