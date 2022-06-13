Thanos vs. Odin is an Epic Rivalry that Marvel Must Bring Back

One of Marvel’s most epic battles is set to return, as Thanos’ biggest battle against Odin was the result of the hype of two powerful characters fighting each other. In Warlock and the Infinity Watch #25 from Marvel Comics, the Mad Titan fights the Allfather, demonstrating a power rarely seen in the Marvel universe, showing that the continuation of the meeting with the juggernaut must happen as soon as possible.

Thanos and Odin are two of the most powerful beings in the entire Marvel universe. Thanks to its Eternal and Deviant physiology, Thanos, even without the Infinity Gauntlet, is a powerhouse with super strength and energy manipulation and is virtually invulnerable to enemy attacks. Meanwhile, Odin, apart from a few god-like abilities, has Odin’s Power, which basically doesn’t have the upper level of what he is capable of, as he can destroy entire realities and rewrite time. So when Thanos and Odin clashed for the first time, two powerful Marvel comics characters faced off in a battle that we would like to repeat.

In Warlock and the Infinity Watch #25 by Jim Starlin, Angel Medina, Bob Almond, Jack Morelli and Ian Laughlin from Marvel Comics, Infinity Watch tries to deliver Thor (in stasis as he lost control with the Power Gem) Odin to Asgard. However, Odin attacks the group, including Thanos, believing that they have trapped Thor. Misunderstanding leads to the fact that One fights with Thanos, when the two exchange mighty blows, and the Mad Titan confronts God. After Thanos himself tries to catch Odin in stasis, the Allfather hits his opponent with a deadly explosion, sending him to Asgard.

Despite Odin’s powerful attack, Thanos gets out from under the rubble and refuses to give in. When Odin is about to deliver the final blow, Lady Sif explains that Thor was trapped not for nefarious reasons, but because he lost control of the Power Stone. Odin apologizes to Infinity Watch as his first and only battle with Thanos comes to an end. It’s a pity that readers haven’t seen the two versions of the powerhouses fight again yet, as Odin’s intense hatred for Thanos made him attack as soon as he saw. Odin got the best out of Thanos in combat, but it would be fun to see Thanos fight him with the Infinity Gauntlet. One would think that they would fight more times. Although, given that Thanos is being teased as a villain for Thor in his current ongoing series, it’s possible that fans might get a rematch with an unexpected twist soon enough.

Seeing two of the most powerful comic book characters fighting a battle with their incredible abilities always makes for fascinating reading. In this case, Thanos vs. Odin turned out to be an epic battle in Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch, even if it was based on a misunderstanding. Marvel Comics would be wise to revisit the slugfest in future stories, as “Odin vs. Thanos” needs a sequel that fans deserve to see.