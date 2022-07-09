Thanos’ greatest defeat earned him the respect of a powerful hero

The Mad Titan, Thanos, is a cunning and powerful being who carefully chooses his battles to always remain the winner. However, this does not mean that he is invincible, and in fact it was one of Thanos’ biggest losses that earned him the respect of one of the most powerful and noble heroes in the Marvel universe.

Recent images of Thanos show him as a ruthless and bloodthirsty conqueror driven by his ambition and cruelty. However, Thanos has been in many ways for centuries, and for a long time he was actually an unlikely ally of the heroes of the universe. In one such case, Adam Warlock and his Infinity Watches called on Thanos to help contain the mad Thor, who suffered from the “madness of the warrior” during the events of “Thor: Blood and Thunder”. Thanos was able to imprison Thor inside the “pure power” block, and then the heroes decided to deliver the Thunder God to Asgard. However, upon seeing the villain Thanos holding his son captive, Odin immediately attacked Titan, which led to one of the most epic confrontations in Marvel history.

In Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch #25, written by Jim Starlin, Angel Medina and Ian Laughlin, readers witnessed the full scale of this universe-shaking battle. At first, Thanos enlists the support of the Silver Surfer, and they attack Odin from two sides, but the All-Father of Asgard is unperturbed and quickly deals with the former Messenger of Galactus. However, Thanos is still standing, and he forces Odin to unleash the full power of his power, the Power of Odin. In an epic sequence, Thanos continues to advance towards his enemy, withstanding explosion after explosion of deadly energy. In the end, Odin is too strong, and Thanos is clearly defeated. However, when the Allfather asks him if he gives up, the Titan stands up proudly again, covered in bruises and beatings, and simply says “No”.

Fortunately for Thanos fans, the battle is interrupted and Odin learns of his son’s plight. Despite the defeat, Titan managed to resist the full power of one of the most powerful creatures in the Marvel universe. Odin himself is impressed and calls Thanos a worthy opponent, nothing that he can also tap into an almost limitless source of energy, but while Thanos’ power is “scientifically acquired”, Odin’s power has a “divine and mystical nature”. In fact, Odin must have been more impressed by Thanos’ spirit and resilience. A Titan would rather die a decent death in battle than ask for mercy, which any Asgardian can appreciate, as Odin’s words confirm: “Even in defeat, you are an opponent worthy of respect, Thanos from Titan.”

In this story, Thanos appears more like a proud warrior than a bloodthirsty villain. This proves that although the images of Titan have changed a lot over the years, his pride and stubbornness have remained the same. Many years later, when Thanos came face to face with the almighty God-Emperor Doom, he also refused to give up and instead accepted a cruel death. Thanos’ defeat against Odin proved that even the Mad Titan’s power has its limits, but also that he can earn the respect of one of the noblest beings in the Marvel universe.