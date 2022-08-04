Thanos’ Great Uncle Gets His Own Gauntlet to Kill the X-Men

Warning! Spoilers for X-Men: Red #5 from Marvel Comics

In a cool reference to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, Uranos the Immortal has just received his own gauntlet, which he used to help kill the X-Men. In X-Men: Red #5 from Marvel Comics, the recently released grandfather of the Mad Titan attacks Arakko, destroying the planet and its mutant inhabitants. In the attack, Uranos pulls out his own gauntlet, which, although not powered by Infinity Stones like the Infinity Gauntlet, turns out to be more than a powerful enough weapon.

In the AXE: Judgment Day event from Marvel Comics, Uranos the Immortal opposed the mutants, as the Eternal’s new mission to destroy them led to Druig releasing one of his most dangerous and unstable weapons. Stuck in captivity for his genocide, Uranos, Thanos’ great-uncle, was given an hour to show how much destruction he could cause to mutants, which were considered forms of excessive deviation. In X-Men: Red #5, readers see the full power of Uranos’ attack on Arakko, as the villain even pulls out his own glove, somewhat similar to the Infinity Glove, in his quest to destroy mutants.

In “X-Men: Red #5” by E. L. Ewing, Stefano Caselli, Federico Blee and Ariana Maher of VC from Marvel Comics, Thanos’ great-uncle arrives on Arakko and immediately announces his presence. Uranos kills thousands of mutants, almost without exalting any of his powers. One of the most brutal moments comes when Uranos walks through the fire of mutants to Ore Serrate Witness and he manages to create a glove that punches and kills the mutant with one blow.

Although Uranos did not wear this glove, it does serious damage to the Ore Serrate Witness, as it deals a direct blow to the giant eye. Although it is not as powerful as the Infinity Gauntlet and does not have the same ability to shape reality as the gauntlet worn by Uranos’ ancestor, Thanos, it is a great reference to the Mad Titan’s own similar weapon. Like his great-nephew, Uranos used the gauntlet to help him kill thousands during the attack, showing that the apple really falls too far from the tree when it comes to the previously exiled Eternals.

The gauntlet helps to highlight what kind of threat Uranos the Immortal really is, as he destroys mutants on Arrako with little to no use of his arsenal or powers. Like Thanos, Uranos is a terrifying threat to space. Unfortunately, now that he has been released, another dangerous villain has appeared in the Marvel universe — in this case, a genocidal maniac – on the loose. God help the universe if Uranos ever gets his hands on Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, as he will not hesitate to put an end to all non-eternal life in an instant.