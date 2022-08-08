Thanos fights in the Battle for New York in the Avengers fan video

A clever fan montage imagines Thanos arriving on Earth to fight during the Battle for New York from the 2012 Avengers. Directed by Joss Whedon, Marvel’s “Avengers” marked the first ever full team of MCU main characters when they came face-to-face with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who aspired to rule the earth. Since then, KVM has come an incredibly long way: “Avengers: Infinity War” 2018 put a whole new stakes in front of the team’s threshold when they fought against the Mad Titan, Thanos.

The Battle for New York is one of the most important moments of the MCU, not only because it offered viewers the now iconic team shot, but also because it marked the beginning of Thanos’ destructive and terrifying plan to acquire each of the Infinity Stones. . Since Thanos was behind Loki’s attack on New York, the villain’s grand plan was explored in detail in Avengers: Infinity War, and then in Avengers: Finale, the subsequent consequences were considered. In Avengers: Finale, the Avengers, now joined by several other familiar faces, traveled back in time to collect these Infinity Stones in various other locations, with one particular scene in which Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Ant-Man revisit the Battle of New York.

By topic: The return of the Finale to the Battle for New York showed how every Avenger has changed

Now a brilliant fan editorial is presenting a scenario in which Thanos comes to earth at a much earlier moment in the MCU timeline. A short video created by @ActiveSufi offers a reinterpretation of the Battle of New York scene in which each of the Avengers is brutally killed by Thanos. The video combines various clips from The Avengers, as well as a sequence of Tony’s visions from Avengers: Age of Ultron, and is also artfully edited by Thanos in some of these scenes before it ends with a dramatic scene from Avengers: Infinity War, in which Doctor Strange explores all 14,000 605 possible futures. Watch the video below.

This fantastic fan edit offers an interesting alternative look at what might have been in the MCU if Thanos hadn’t been waiting to launch his attack. This outcome would certainly have some terrible consequences for Earth, as its most powerful heroes would have been destroyed almost immediately, although the appearance of Titan at the beginning of “The Avengers” could have been a terrifying preview of things to come. Since this new threat is now looming on the horizon, unlike this video, it’s fair to say that the MCU heroes will probably be at least somewhat prepared.

Many years after the Battle of New York, the MCU is almost unrecognizable, as the heroes now face a whole new level of threat. As Loki introduced “The One Who Stays” Jonathan Major, also known as Kang the Conqueror, to viewers, Marvel’s latest panel at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego confirmed that Major’s character is about to become quite central to Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU, as viewers prepare for the incredibly exciting release of Avengers: Dynasty Kan” in 2025. While Kang is considered as powerful, if not more powerful, than Thanos, the MCU has begun to build on its new multiverse concept, which only significantly raises the stakes compared to what the Avengers previously faced.