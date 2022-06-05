Thanos’ Darkest Mission is the Exact Opposite of His Infinity Snap

By turning over the Infinity Gauntlet snapshot and focusing on torturing one person every year on his birthday, Thanos proved how insidious and evil he can actually be. In Thanos Annual #1, a humorous story involving a Mad Titan focuses on a villain visiting a little boy on his birthday throughout his adult life. However, this day is not a reason to celebrate, as Thanos destroys a person’s life and turns his special day into a living hell.

Thanos is Marvel’s main villain, whose conquest of the Infinity Gauntlet led to one of the most destructive actions in comic book history, when he took half of all living things from existence to please the living incarnation of Death. However, despite his incredible number of murders, one story from the anthology featuring Thanos decided to reverse the Mad Titan’s most sinister feat. Instead of focusing on destroying half of all living things, the villain took care to make one person’s birthday the worst day of the year.

In “What to Get From the Man Who Takes Everything” by Chris Hastings, Flaviano, Federico Blee and Clayton Coles from VC in Marvel Comics’ Thanos Annual #1, the story focuses on making sure that no act of cruelty is too small for Thanos. Since his first birthday, Thanos has been visiting a man named David so that his special day would be filled with horror and pain. At the age of five, Thanos kills David’s father. At the age of 16, he sends a terrible message to David’s girlfriend, which is why she never wants to talk to him again. At the age of 27, the Mad Titan informs the poor man that his cat has died because he is being fired from his job. Finally, at 45, Thanos smashes his pipes, floods his house and tells him that he doesn’t care if he survives or dies, but he will return next year to create problems on his birthday.

Birthday ghosts are, in fact, the exact opposite of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet flick, because instead of focusing on destroying half of everything alive, he turns every year of David’s birthday into a nightmare. Thanos’ commitment to ruining David’s life every year is impressive, as he manages to forget his big day only once, making the poor exhausted man believe that the Mad Titan is done with him. But, unfortunately, Thanos did not forget forever and continued to spoil his life.

While flicking Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet may be his most evil act overall, visiting this man and committing terrible deeds every day on his birthday throughout his life is undoubtedly one of his darkest and strangest personal missions. David didn’t do anything to deserve birthday visits, as Thanos just wanted to inflict pain and cruelty, regardless of size or scale, which led to one person unfortunately feeling the wrath of the Mad Titan every year of his life.