Thanos’ battle with Galactus revealed his true Power (without Infinity Stones)

Galactus may be one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, but even without the Infinity Stones, Thanos’ true strength shone through in the battle with the World Eater. In “Thanos” (2003) from Marvel Comics, a Mad Titan breaks into Galactus’ ship to prevent him from unleashing a great evil on the Cosmos. Thanos eventually hits Galactus with an explosion of energy so powerful that the space juggernaut looks weak.

Few heroes or villains rival the power of Galactus, as this cosmic being is one of the most destructive creatures in all existence, feeding on planets to satisfy his insatiable hunger and restore balance in the universe. However, the true strength of the World Eater cannot be measured due to the Cosmic Force. He can manipulate energy and reality and do many incredible things. This means that Galactus can only be defeated or killed with a stunning show of strength. However, Thanos once made a space creature look somewhat weak in battle after hitting it with a strong enough explosion that attracted all the attention of the space giant.

In “Thanos #4” by Jim Starlin, Al Milgrom, Christy Shiel and Dave Sharp from Marvel Comics, Thanos agreed to help the alien society defeat Galactus. In the comic, the World Eater managed to obtain Infinity Stones and use them to create a device that, in his opinion, could satisfy his hunger. However, Galactus was tricked by the villain, Hunger, whose secret mission was a behind-the-scenes plan to free the entity. When Thanos reached Galactus’ ship to stop him, he demonstrated his true strength in the ensuing battle, knocking him back with an energy blast so powerful that the Mad Titan’s opponent’s helmet fell off.

In an epic battle, Thanos continued to go head-to-head with Galactus, destroying his punitive robots before being hit by one of the most powerful explosions of the World Eater. Galactus even praises Thanos for creating a force field powerful enough to withstand his powerful attacks, saying, “I’ve never had to strain myself to break through a simple force field before.” Although Thanos was unable to stop Galactus, he showed his true strength without the Infinity Stones, giving the space juggernaut everything he could handle.

The battle between the Marvel Comics space titans has shown that Thanos once again doesn’t need the Infinity Stones to be one of the most powerful forces in the Marvel universe. Against Galactus, he withstood his incredible attack, and also knocked the World Eater off his feet. But of course, when Galactus is impressed by an opponent, you know that their true strength must be amazing. In this case, Thanos did everything he could in battle.