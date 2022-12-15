Thanks to The World Cup and The Mismanagement of The Glazers, Eric ten Hag Has to Pay The Price

Eric ten Hag attended the last Manchester United game of the previous season, and those dreary 90 minutes were enough for him to realize the scale of the work he inherited.

This was followed by a summer of quality hiring with an emphasis on fixing a leaky defense and strengthening a weak midfield that lacked creativity.

It took a splurge of more than £200 million as the Red Devils brought in as many as five permanent recruits and one loan signing to close the gaping holes in the squad.

However, due to many years of inefficient recruitment and short-termism, the Dutchman will need several more windows at least in order to build a squad in his image and likeness.

Search for an attacker

January was supposed to be quiet, given the summer expenses with a deputy right-back to provide competition to the ubiquitous Diogo Dalot, the only possible case to pay attention to.

But after an incendiary interview with last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo and the subsequent abrupt departure, a serious wrench was thrown into the work.

Now the coach himself has publicly admitted that the team lacks firepower up front, and asked the club to try to hire an outstanding striker.

🚨🇵🇹 Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Gonçalo Ramos, although Ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. [@RobDawsonESPN] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WlWCcQm5YG — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) December 14, 2022

But, as previously reported by The Athletic, the mismanagement of the Glazers led to the fact that United spent 218 million pounds on transfers in the three months from July 1. As a result, they were left with unpaid transfer payments to other clubs in the amount of 306 million pounds.”

And this means that big spending in winter is out of the question. It wouldn’t have been too much of a problem, but then the World Cup happened.

Prior to the four-year showcase in Qatar, United’s main strikers, such as Cody Gakpo, Gonzalo Ramos and Memphis Depay, were very affordable.

According to ESPN, “Benfica was considering offers worth about 20 million euros before the start of the season” for Ramos. But after his hat-trick for Portugal in their 1/8 World Cup final match against Switzerland, the price sensationally soared.

WC and financial position may cost ETH

“Gakpo’s score has almost doubled after his impressive form in Qatar. In the summer, PSV Eindhoven quoted United about 30 million euros, but after three goals for the Netherlands at the World Cup, this amount approached 50 million euros.”

Even for Depay, Barcelona expects financial benefits if they sell their wanted striker after being close to a mutual agreement on free care in the summer.

Other options, such as Joao Felix, who is available after Atletico Madrid confirmed his transfer status, are estimated at around 100 million euros, as is Milan’s assassin Rafael Leao.

Sources at the club have already said that there are no guarantees that the striker will be accepted in January. And this is despite the fact that United are currently the second most productive team in the top half of the Premier League.

This could cost Ten Hag a chance to get into the top four and win trophies, and not what the manager hoped for when taking the reins at Old Trafford.