Thanks to Happy New Year, get Starlink Battle for Atlas

The French company will give away rewards and games from December 14 to 18 on the occasion of Christmas. Lights, nougat, Christmas trees and free games.

Epic Games Store is not the only company that will give away video games during these dates. The latest to join has been Ubisoft, which has already announced that it will offer rewards and free games between December 14 and 18. If the day of its premiere gave players the possibility of enjoying an exclusive DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, now is the turn to get the first free video game, nothing more and nothing less than Starlink: Battle for Atlas for PC.

How to get it for free

To receive your rewards, you need a free Ubisoft Connect account. If you don’t have it, just register. Once you do, you must go to Ubisoft’s Happy Holiday page and click on the button below. Remember that the offer will be available for only during these, so if you want to permanently get the game you better hurry. Upon redemption, it will appear in your Ubisoft Connect library.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is a video game that mixes toys with video games. It was designed for players to collect and modify toy ships, which could then be used in the game. However, the project sold below expectations. Despite this, the title introduces a single player mode that allows you to live a space experience in which you must free the Atlus star system from the dominion of the evil Grax and the Forgotten Legion.

Ubisoft has had a year-end with many high-budget products. They first published Watch Dogs Legion, a title that gave way to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Next, the easy-going Imnmortals Fenyx Rising will make an appearance. And beyond these games? Far Cry 6 is drawn on the horizon, although it won’t arrive until May 2021.



