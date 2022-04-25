Thandie Newton kisses musician Laura after husband Ol Parker was spotted without an engagement ring: Everything you need to know

Go further? Tandive Newton apparently confirmed the end of her marriage to Ol Parker when she was spotted kissing Lonre in April.

The 49-year-old actress attracted attention on April 23 when she photographed kissing a 25-year-old musician (real name Elijah Diaz) in Malibu, California.

The duo were seen holding hands as they wandered around the city. Newton, who was not wearing an engagement ring, was wearing a green tiger-striped fleece jacket, green trousers and a matching hat as she walked with the Make the Most singer.

Lonr, for his part, was wearing a black hoodie, burgundy trousers and a shoulder bag, holding tight to the actress Solo: Star Wars: Stories.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two did not hold back, snuggling up to each other before and after drinking drinks at a local cafe Peete’s Coffee.

The walk with the PDA took place just a few days after Newton’s 23-year-old husband was photographed in London without an engagement ring. Since then, eagle-eyed fans have noted that the seemingly separated couple has not appeared together in public since the spring of 2020.

The Country of God and Mamma Mia! star, the 52-year-old screenwriter and director of Here We Go Again, first caused a split in early April after Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed Newton’s departure from the third Super Mike film for personal reasons.

On April 13, a studio representative issued a statement to Variety saying: “Tandive Newton has made the difficult decision to abandon the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance in order to attend to family matters.” She was replaced by Salma Hayek.

Newton and Parker married in 1998 and had three children: daughters Ripley and Nico and son Booker in 2000, 2004 and 2014, respectively.

The “Memories” actress previously gave fans a glimpse into her very personal relationship with Parker during an interview with InStyle UK in May 2011.

“Ola has a very dry sense of humor. We are very different characters, but very good friends,” the Rogue graduate said at the time. “We both had a certain degree of pain in life, and I think this is the best teacher in the world. We don’t expect to be happy every day.”

Scroll down to find out more about Newton’s recent romantic shake-up:

The last red carpet in a couple

The last time the actress was publicly seen with her husband was in March 2020, when the couple got to the premiere of season 3 of “Wild West World” in Hollywood. Since then, Newton has attended her film events alone in both 2021 and 2022.

“Super Mike 3” Exit

The native of England refused to participate in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” in order to “resolve family issues,” according to a statement from a representative of Warner Bros. Pictures on April 13.

Ol comes out without a ring

The director was seen without a wedding ring on April 19 near his London home.

Tandive is seen with Lonre

The All the Old Knives star was photographed on a PDA in Los Angeles on April 23 with a young musician amid rumors of a divorce.

No visible wedding ring

During an April walk with Lonre, Newton was photographed without an engagement ring.

Lonr says

“From the relatively short time I’ve been lucky enough to spend with her, I know that Tandive and Oliver care deeply about the well—being of their children,” Lonr told Page Six on April 20. “That’s all I care about right now.”