Thalía has the beat of Luis Miguel on the beach.

Thalía is unstoppable in terms of her professional projects, and recently she celebrated that on her YouTube channel she has exceeded six million subscribers, whom she considers part of her “Thaly-family”.

But now the Mexican singer has caused a sensation with her latest TikTok video, in which she appears very sensual on the beach. Suddenly, Thalía begins to sing the success of Luis Miguel “When the sun warms up”, being very funny. The clip already has more than 362 thousand reproductions.

Together with Farina and Sofía Reyes, Thalía has just launched her series “Latin music queens” on Facebook, which shows the lives of the three singers off stage.



