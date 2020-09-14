Thalia announces, “Pa´ la Cultura” arrives on September 15

The singer Thalía announced the date on which the official video of “Pa´ la Cultura”, the new song will be officially launched, this September 15

The singer Thalía announced through her instagram that the official video of the song “Pa’la Cultura” which brought together other talents for a good cause would be released on September 15, the singer said.

The interpreter of “Amor a la Mexicana” shared a photo on her official account where she very flirtatiously shared the news with her fans.

Darlings! I want to tell you that the official video for “Pa’ La Cultura ”will be released on September 15th. It will premiere exclusively on Facebook. You can’t miss it!

@humanx #PaLaCultura, wrote the singer.

Mexican artist Thalía Sodi, who has recently launched some musical collaborations, joined on this occasion with other artists motivated by a good cause.

ON THE TOPIC “PA´LA CULTURA”

With the versatility of artists such as Thalía, Manuel Turizo, David Guetta, among others, who came together to create this song in a “global” way.

“Pa´la Cultura” has been described as a catchy theme that not only seeks to highlight the importance and advancement of Latin music, but also to offer a helping hand to those who have suffered the most from the health, political and economic crisis throughout the world. world.

This collaboration has brought together Latin artists such as Manuel Turizo, Sofía Reyes, De la Ghetto, Zion & Lennox, Lalo Ebratt, Maejor, Abraham Mateo, Thalía and the French David Guetta, who are happy to present this song, which was virtually and it will be a song that supports immigrants and celebrates diversity.

On the other hand, it has transpired that the first single released as part of the philanthropic initiative “HUMAN (X)” created by the talent incubator NEON 16, MITH Media and the legendary musical executive Tommy Mottola, which brings sounds full of force and a love letter to diversity and latinos.

Through the online press conference, artists showed their enthusiasm for releasing this single, which among other great things that will come along with “HUMAN (X)”.

They have also pointed out

I feel that far from dividing and fighting, unity is strength and today more than ever, we are taking care of each other, I think it is a time of hope, light and joy because there is a lot of darkness in the world. Let’s be the light, let’s be the change. This is the first project of many that can come in ‘HUMAN (X)‘, ”said Thalía.

In the same way, they have indicated that they hope with this issue, to highlight the causes they consider of vital importance as well as to contribute their two cents and even raise funds for them.

On the other hand, although the music industry had to abruptly pause all its productions in the presence of Covid-19 that still keeps everyone in uncertainty, artists have found new ways to stay close to the public.

Social networks have been a key point and a bridge between artists and their fans, and the international superstar, Thalía has it very clear.

The Mexican is one of the most active through her social networks where she shares with her fans details of her daily life, of her family time, as well as of the new projects or plans that she has raised in music, some in medium or long term.

It should be remembered that before everything about the Covid-19 took hold, at the beginning of this year, the singer resumed the music with a duet with Mau and Ricky for the launch of the song “Ya you know me”, a song that She did not stop impacting her followers and that she was immediately placed on social media platforms.



