Thailand To Use Blockchain To Increase Tax Collection

Recently, we have started to hear about new initiatives about crypto money and blockchain technology from countries such as China and Thailand. These attempts and tests continue without slowing down.

Thailand’s Special Consumption Department hopes that with the integration of the blockchain system, revenues will increase and the country will experience an economic recovery.

A report was released by the Bangkok Post on Monday. According to the report, it was stated that a system will be implemented to make tax receipt collection more efficient and this system will prevent the increase of taxes.

The Special Consumption Department under the jurisdiction of Thailand’s Ministry of Finance is responsible for the goods produced or sold in the country and the taxes applied to these goods.

Lavaron Sangsnit, director general of the ministry, said that raising existing taxes would adversely affect the country’s economic recovery. For this reason, it was stated that the ministry was looking for other ways to achieve its tax targets.

In addition, blockchain technology will be used in the operations of the country’s two other tax institutions, the Revenue department and the Customs department.

Lavaron hopes that tax evasion will be prevented with the blockchain systems they will use. The reason for this is the coordination of three departments when conducting tax audits.

Last year, the Department of Special Consumption had started developing a blockchain-based system to evaluate the tax refunds of oil exports due to the huge revenue generated in the industry. This system is expected to be implemented in the first quarter of next year.



