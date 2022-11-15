TGA 2022 – GOTY Nominees for The Game Awards, How to Vote

Have your favorite games been nominated for TGA 2022 this year? Is your best game of the year nominated for TGA 2022 GOTY?

It’s been the middle of November, right now the start of The Game Awards season. Now is the time of year when the debate about which game is best is the fiercest — when fans are most passionate and devoted to their favorite games. In addition, we are looking at this year’s TGA 2022 GOTY nominees, as well as other nominees for this year’s Game Awards in different categories. Let’s take a look at all of this year’s nominees for The Game Awards 2022 in the “Game of the Year” category and in thirty other categories, including the brand new “Best Adaptation” award for the best game Show of the year.

How to vote for TGA 2022

Considering all 31 different categories, fans can cast their vote by logging into The Game Awards website using their Twitter, Twitch, Facebook or Youtube accounts. On the very first page of the site there should be a button to click “Vote now”. If you somehow can’t find it, you can start voting for your TGA 2022 GOTY at this link.

Nominees for The Game Awards 2022 “Game of the Year”

TGA 2022 GOTY Game of the Year Nominees

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studios / Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studios / Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere)

Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh)

God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary)

Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision Blizzard)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Performance

Ashley Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage as Marcel in Immortality

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night / Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age / Fellow Traveller)

Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios / Handygames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games / Finji)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix /Annapurna Interactive)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum / Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Diablo Immortal (Activision Blizzard / NetEase Entertainment)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios / NuVerse)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night / Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox / Devolver Digital)

The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games / 2K)

Best VR / AR

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games / InnerSloth)

Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)