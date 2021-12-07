TGA 2021: See When It Happens, How To Watch And Vote!

TGA 2021: It’s very close to The Games Awards 2021, and if you’re already looking forward to following, come with us! In addition to the awards (which you can check out all the nominees here), the event brings many announcements of new games or updates to previously announced games. And for those who can still be a bit lost with schedules and how to watch, Voxel will help you in this! So let’s answer: when does the TGA happen and where can I watch the event?

When does TGA 2021 take place?

The event will take place this Thursday, December 9, at 9:30 pm (Eastern Time), hosted by host Geoff Keighley. The presentation and official event should start at 10 pm, but from 9:30 pm there are already presentations of a pre-show. The Game Awards 2021 officially ends at 1am on December 10th, with about 3 hours duration.

How to watch the awards?

As every year, Voxel will be covering live coverage of The Game Awards with simultaneous translation, and to follow along, just join us on our YouTube channel, starting at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time) on December 9th. We will have a pre-show talking about the nominees and possible winners, as well as a post-show to comment on the highlights of the awards.