TGA 2020: see the GOTY games and the list of nominees

The Game Awards 2020 has already been announced to take place on December 10th, but now we finally know the list of all games nominated for each category, including the famous GOTY – Game of the Year or Game of the Year -, which brings The Last of Us Part II, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake and more.

Again, Voxel was honored to be one of the international juries and helped compose the list of games indicated in each category.

Although GOTY is the most important, there are several categories, such as Best Action Game, Best RPG and many other interesting ones that you can see below, in no order of better or worse:

GAME OF THE YEAR (Game of the Year)

1 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2 – Doom Eternal

3 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

4 – Ghost of Tsushima

5 – Hades

6 – The Last of Us Part II

BEST GAME DIRECTION

1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

2 – Ghost of Tsushima

3 – Hades

4 – Half-Life Alyx

5 – The Last of Us Part II

BEST NARRATIVE

1 – 13 Sentinels: Aegins Rim

2 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

3 – Ghost of Tsushima

4 – Hades

5 – The Last of Us Part II



