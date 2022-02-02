TFT (TeamFight Tactics): Patch Notes 12.3; Changes And News

TFT: We detail the changes and novelties that the new patch 12.3 (already available) brings in systems, attributes and champions to TeamFight Tactics (TFT). The month of February ushers in TFT version 12.3, which focuses on balancing various legends, system tweaks, attributes, and more. It is an easier update than others, so below you will find all the information about it. In addition, we remember that the game, along with others from Riot Games, is now available on the Epic Games Store.

Changes in the TFT System

Tome of Attributes now offers you emblems “tailored” based on your active and inactive attributes in the previous round of combat.

Between 0 and 4 inactive or active attributes = 0 custom emblems.

Between 5 and 6 inactive or active attributes = 1 custom emblem.

Between 7 and 8 inactive or active attributes = 2 custom emblems.

Between 9 and 10 inactive or active attributes = 3 custom emblems.

11 or more inactive or active attributes = 4 custom emblems.

Prismatic Crown and Soul Augments no longer appear as a second or third augment unless you have the first attribute level active (e.g. Arcanologist 2 must be active for Arcanologist’s Crown to appear). There are 2 exceptions.

Exception: Mutant Crown can spawn if you have 2 mutants in play.

Exception: Mercenary Crown may appear if you have 2 mercenaries in play.

Changes in TFT Augments

Ancient Archives (Tome of Attributes): Gold ⇒ Silver.

Exiles I & II Shield Health Percentage: 35/50% ⇒ 30/45%

Featherweight Attack Speed: 30/40/60% ⇒ 25/35/55%

Just a Scratch Percent Life Regen Per Second: 3% ⇒ 2.5%

Sunfire Board Burn Duration: 8 seconds ⇒ 10 seconds

Sunfire Dashboard burn maximum total health percentage (over 10 seconds): 16% ⇒ 20%

Thrill of the Hunt I and II Kill Heal: 300/600 ⇒ 400/700

Underdogs Percent Health Regen Per Second: 10% ⇒ 9%

Big Bet Bonus Gold: 4 ⇒ 8 gold.

Razor’s Edge Attack Damage: 25/40/55 ⇒ 25/35/50

Mercenary Heart no longer grants 1 gold.

Celebrity Heart no longer grants 1 gold.

Windfall Profit Gold: 15/30/45 ⇒ 18/30/45