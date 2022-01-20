TFT (TeamFight Tactics): Patch Notes 12.2; Changes And News

TFT: We detail the changes and novelties that the new patch 12.2 (already available) brings in systems, attributes and champions to TeamFight Tactics (TFT). A new year begins and with it comes TFT patch 12.2, focused on bringing the Lunar Festival of Legend to the game. It is a fairly complete update (not to mention the one that comes to League of Legends), so below you will find all the information about it. In addition, we remember that the game, along with others from Riot Games, is now available on the Epic Games Store.

Big TFT Changes – Augments

Bodyguard Heart now also grants a Lioness ⇒ Blitzcrank.

Protector’s Heart now also grants a Blitzcrank.

Bodyguard Crest now also awards a Lioness ⇒ Darius.

Mechanic Crest now also awards a Zilean.

Mechanic’s Crest is now properly available in the augment selection menu.

Metabolic Booster no longer grants 2 health after PvE rounds (against monsters).

Grab Bag of Items II now also grants a Reforger.

Portable Forge: Prismatic ⇒ Gold.

Portable Forge Armory Option Gold Collector Gold Drop Chance: 75% ⇒ 50%

Armory Option Portable Forge, Anima Visage health regen: 8% ⇒ 6%

Armory Option Portable Forge Death Defy Attack Damage: 30 ⇒ 25

Armory Option Portable Forge Death Defy Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 25%

Armory Option Portable Forge, Death Defying Armor: 50 ⇒ 40.

Armory option Portable Forge, Eternal Winter attack speed slow: 35% ⇒ 25%

Portable Forge Armory Option Manazane Mana: 50 ⇒ 40

Forge Portable Armory Option Manazane Mana Recovery: 200 ⇒ 150.

Big Bet now also grants 4 gold.

Just a scratch: gold ⇒ silver.

Thrill of the Hunt III (Prismatic) has been removed. Emotion I and II are still available. See the context for more information.

Headspending now also grants 4 gold.