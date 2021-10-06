TFT (TeamFight Tactics): 11.20 Patch Notes; Changes And News

TFT: We detail the changes and news that patch 11.20 (now available) brings in systems, attributes and champions to TeamFight Tactics (TFT). Teamfight Tactics continues to welcome a new patch every two weeks, so as we usually do each time this happens, below we detail the changes that come to the game with this new update 11.20, available from its side in League of Legends for be able to modify champions, attributes, objects and others of the Riot Games title.

Changes in TFT Systems

Radiant Armory: All players now get a second Radiant Armory in Stage 5-1 (7-3 on Hyper Roll).

Chance to drop high-quality loot: 10% ⇒ 18%.

NEW: Added a very rare, high-quality loot containing 8 item components (0.54% chance).

NEW: Added a very rare, high-quality loot containing 3 Forces of Nature (0.18% chance).

NEW: Added a very rare, high-quality loot containing 2 Neeko Helps + 20 gold (0.18% chance).

Changes to TFT Champions

Rank 1

Kled’s Violent Tendencies Fourth Auto Attack Damage Progression: 200% ⇒ 150%

Kled Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Vayne’s Silver Bolt True Damage: 70/90/110 ⇒ 70/85/100

Vayne Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 35

Kalista’s Pierce Attack Damage Progression: 180/200/240% ⇒ 180/200/220%

Kalista’s Pierce Base Damage: 350/600/1000 ⇒ 350/600/900

Taste Your Fear of Kha’Zix Damage: 250/350/500 ⇒ 250/350/450

Savor Your Fear by Kha’Zix Damage to Isolated Targets: 750/1050/1500 ⇒ 750/1050/1350

Vladimir Health: 650 ⇒ 700.

Rank 2

Brand’s Scorch Damage: 600/900/1500 ⇒ 650/950/1750

Soraka’s Equinox Damage: 175/275/425 ⇒ 200/275/400.

Tristana Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 70

Rank 3

Nocturne Dark Swords Base Damage: 80/90/100 ⇒ 100/100/100

Nunu’s Voracity Damage: 450/700/1750 ⇒ 450/700/1600.

Rank 4

Aphelios max mana debuff: 0/150 ⇒ 0/170

Jax’s Empowered Strike attack damage progression: 200/220/400% ⇒ 220/240/500%

Draven Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 85

Fiddlesticks Mana Buff: 50/125 ⇒ 60/120

Rank 5

Akshan Heroic Swing Bonus Attack Speed: 70/85/400 ⇒ 60/70/400

Kayle Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 85

Now three-star Viego is very powerful.