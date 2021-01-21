TFT (TeamFight Tactics): 11.2 patch notes

We detail all the changes and news that patch 11.2 brings to TeamFight Tactics (TFT) and that affect systems, attributes and various champions.

Riot Games updates League of Legends to its version 11.2 with multiple changes and news but it is not the only one, since TeamFight Tactics also improves to this version to bring new champions, origins and classes. Here we leave everything detailed so that you do not miss a single detail and you can understand the magnitude of this patch that arrives in the middle of the season to continue keeping the game nourished with new content.

Changes to the TFT ratings system

We found various modifications in Aspirant and Grandmaster. These are still limited to the best accounts on each server, but from now on, players must get at least 200 PL in Master to reach Grand Master and 500 PL in Grand Master to reach the rank of Aspirant. Additionally, both Grandmaster and Aspirant will no longer be locked out at the start of the season. These are the changes that have happened in each region:

BR: 50/100 (no change).

EUNE: 50/100 ⇒ 100/200.

EUW: 200/500 ⇒ 200/400.

KR: 200/500 ⇒ 300/600.

LAN: 50/100 ⇒ 30/60.

LAS: 50/100 ⇒ 30/60.

NA: 100/200 ⇒ 250/500.

JP: 20/30 ⇒ 50/100.

OCE: 50/100 ⇒ 100/200.

AP: 50/100 ⇒ 20/40.

RU: 20/30 ⇒ 20/40

SG: 20/30 ⇒ 20/40

TH: 20/30 ⇒ 20/40.

TR: 50/100 (no change).

TW: 50/100 (no change).

BV: 300/700 ⇒ 450/900.

Ranked rewards will be coming soon in the best versions for gold or higher (in 11.3). As for the new Destinations Qualifying Phase II, it starts with this version and provides the following:

A partial reboot of the rankings has been made, so we will go down a division. For example, if we were Gold II, we will become Silver II.

If we are very good at this game, and we are currently at Master or higher, we will go down to Diamond 4.

After the reset, we will have 5 provisional games, which means that we will not lose PL for falling below fourth place in our first 5 ranked games of the new phase. In addition, we will get additional PL for finishing in the top four.