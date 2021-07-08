TFT (TeamFight Tactics): 11.14 patch notes; changes and news

TFT: We detail the changes and news that patch 11.14 brings (now available) in systems, attributes and champions to TeamFight Tactics (TFT). TeamFight Tactics is updated for another week to receive the new patch 11.14 after adding 11.13 two weeks ago. As in the case of League of Legends, it is used to update various champions and attributes, although in the current one it is in a lighter way. We will tell you about it in detail below, in addition to remembering that Dawn of Heroes will be available in the beta from July 7. On the other hand, half of the set will be released on public servers with the arrival of version 11.15, on July 21.

Changes to TFT Attributes

Legionnaire Attack Speed: 25/60/110/195 ⇒ 25/65/120/200%.

Changes to TFT Champions

Champions: Rank 1

Gragas Drunken Fury Damage Reduction: 40/50/60% ⇒ 35/45/60%

Champions: Rank 2

Sett Health: 700 ⇒ 750.

Sett’s Slam Attack Damage Progression: 160/180/200% ⇒ 170/185/200%

Champions: Rank 5

Garen’s Lion God Shield of Justice: 40/50/200% ⇒ 35/45/200%

Garen’s Lion God Shield of Justice Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

Volibear’s Herald of Doom Damage: 150/250/2000 ⇒ 150/300/5000

Volibear’s Herald of Doom stun duration: 2.5 / 3/10 ⇒ 2.5 / 3.5 / 10 seconds