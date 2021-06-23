TFT (TeamFight Tactics): 11.13 Patch Notes; Changes And News

TFT: We detail the changes and news that patch 11.13 (now available) brings in systems, attributes and champions to TeamFight Tactics (TFT). Teamfight Tactics is two years old since its launch. For this reason, together with the weekly update, you can get a completely free spirit “Birthday Cake” just for playing TFT between June 23 and July 7. Below we detail the rest of the changes that come to the game with this patch 11.13 that concerns us, also available in League of Legends. We also remember that “The Black Fog” arrives with set 5 of the game.

Changes to TFT Champions

Champions: Rank 1

Kled now takes bonus damage every 4 attacks, even while mounted.

Kled Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Poppy’s Max Mana Buff: 40/80 ⇒ 30/70

Poppy’s Buckler Throw Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/250/400

Poppy’s Buckler Throw Shield: 250/350/450 ⇒ 250/375/525

Ziggs Health: 500 ⇒ 450.

Ziggs Arcane Bomb Damage: 250/350/450 ⇒ 250/375/525

Champions: Rank 2

Kennen Initial Mana Buff: 50/125 ⇒ 60/125

Kennen’s Fiery Burst Damage: 150/200/250 ⇒ 150/225/350

Subdue Trundle UPDATED: Trundle drains his target’s Force, reducing their health, armor, magic resistance, and attack damage by 35% and gaining 100/130/200% (modified by AP) of stats drained for 8 s.

Trundle Mana adjusted: 0/60 ⇒ 30/80

Soraka’s Mana Reaping Increase: 35/35/50% ⇒ 35/35/35%

Varus Holy Arrows Attack Damage Ratio: 150/160/180% ⇒ 150/155/165%

Champions: Rank 3

Ashe’s Enchanted Arrow Damage: 300/400/600 ⇒ 300/450/750

Nidalee Cat Skin UPDATED: Nidalee transforms into a cat and leaps after the enemy with less health. While in Cat Form, Nidalee gains 45% chance to dodge, 40/50/75% attack speed, and her attacks turn into melee attacks that deal 200/300/600 bonus magic damage. every 4 attacks.

Nidalee Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 50

Yasuo’s Burning Blade Damage: 300/400/750 ⇒ 250/350/700

Yasuo’s Burning Blade Stackable Hit Damage: 30/40/75 ⇒ 25/35/70

Katarina’s Sinister Cleaver Primary Damage: 200/250/420 ⇒ 180/250/420

Katarina’s Sinister Cleaver Secondary Damage: 100/125/210 ⇒ 90/125/210

Lee Sin’s Incapacitate Damage: 250/350/750 ⇒ 250/350/700.

Lux’s Prismatic Illumination Shield: 150/225/400 ⇒ 125/200/400.

Slightly increases Zyra’s Gripping Roots hit frame.

Champions: Rank 4

Ryze Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Ryze’s Empowered Runic Prison now stuns secondary targets for half the duration (0.75 / 1/2). The primary target remains stunned for the entire duration (1.5 / 2/4).

Aphelios Dark Vigil Base Damage: 100/150/300 ⇒ 125/150/300

Jax Attack Speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.9

Karma Spirit Blaze Damage: 240/300/700 ⇒ 225/280/700

Rell’s Attract and Repel Shield Amount: 350/500/3000 ⇒ 300/450/3000

Taric’s Starting Mana Buff: 100/200 ⇒ 120/200.

Champions: Rank 5

Kayle Health: 500 ⇒ 650.

Kayle Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 75

Kayle Attack Speed: 1.0 ⇒ 1.1

Kayle’s number of attacks per Immunity: 10 ⇒ 15.

Kayle’s Fourth Ascension Area Spell Damage: 200/300/10000 ⇒ 80/125/4000

Teemo’s Cruelty Hellsoul Damage: 140/175/666 ⇒ 130/160/666

Volibear Initial Mana Buff: 100/200 ⇒ 110/200.