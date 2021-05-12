TFT (TeamFight Tactics): 11.10 Patch Notes; Changes And News

TFT: We detail the changes and news that patch 11.10 brings with the arrival of several adjustments in attributes and champions to TeamFight Tactics (TFT). Changes and news are coming to League of Legends and TFT with updates 11.10, which provide adjustments focused on their champions, attributes, items, and more. Two weeks ago we had the extensive update 11.9 with the Doomsday Set plus confirmation that “Black Mist” will be coming to Set 5 of the game. Below we leave you detailed all the content of this new patch, now available for download.

Changes to TFT Champions

Rank 1

Aatrox Aspect of Death Strike Attack Damage: 220/240/280% ⇒ 260/280/360%

Leona Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 80

Leona’s Solar Barrier Damage Reduction: 40/80/400 ⇒ 30/60/250

Lissandra Daggers 1000 Dag Reduction: 40/40/60% ⇒ 40/40/40%

Lissandra’s 1000 Daggers Primary Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 250/300/400.

Lissandra’s 1000 Daggers Secondary Damage: 150/200/250 ⇒ 125/150/200

Vayne Attack Damage: 25 ⇒ 30

Vayne’s Silver Missile Damage: 90/120/160 ⇒ 65/90/140

Udyr’s Wild Instinct (Tiger Stance) Attack Damage: 110/120/160% ⇒ 130/140/200%

Warwick’s Infinite Pressure Damage: 200/300/400 ⇒ 200/300/450

Rank 2

Brand’s Scorch Damage: 700/900/1400 ⇒ 600/900/1500

Hecarim’s Starting Mana: 0/90 ⇒ 40/90

LeBlanc’s Ethereal Chains stun duration: 1.5 / 2/3 seconds ⇒ 1.5 / 2 / 2.5 seconds

Allies no longer chase targets Syndra throws.

Sett’s Slam Attack Damage Progression: 160/180/220% ⇒ 160/180/200%

Trundle Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.8

Trundle Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60

Viktor’s Power Transfer Damage: 300/500/750 ⇒ 300/500/850.

Viktor’s Power Transfer Shield: 150/250/375 ⇒ 150/250/425

Rank 3

Katarina Health: 650 ⇒ 700.

Katarina’s Sinister Cleaver Damage: 200/250/400 ⇒ 200/250/450

Katarina’s Sinister Cleaver Secondary Damage: 100/125/200 ⇒ 100/125/225

Lee Sin Health: 800 ⇒ 850.

Lee Sin’s Incapacitate Damage: 200/300/650 ⇒ 250/350/750

Lulu’s Banal Targets: 3/4/5 ⇒ 3/4/6.

Lux no longer fails to cast her ability if her friendly target is too far away. Friendship has no limits.

Pantheon Protective Assault attack damage progression: 350/400/500% ⇒ 400/450/650%

Morgana’s Soul Shackles Radius: 3 ⇒ 2 hexes.

Morgana’s Soul Shackles Secondary Damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 250/300/550

Nidalee’s Max Mana Buff: 0/75 ⇒ 0/60

Nidalee’s bonus damage on next attack after dodging or critical hit: 100/150/300 ⇒ 100/150/375

Nocturne Bug Fix: Nocturne’s Spinning Slash now properly heals him based on the damage he deals rather than a pre-calculated amount based on his stats (he should now heal much more when he has items and hits multiple enemies).

Nunu’s Max Mana Buff: 0/85 ⇒ 0/70

Riven’s Health: 800 ⇒ 850.

Riven’s Blade of Dawn cast time: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.3 seconds

Riven’s Dawn Blade Bonus Attack Damage: 80/90/100% ⇒ 90/100/130%

Yasuo’s Burning Blade Hit Damage: 300/400/600 ⇒ 300/400/750

Yasuo’s Burning Blade stackable true damage on hit: 30/40/60 ⇒ 30/40/75

Zyra’s Gripping Roots Damage: 250/350/600 ⇒ 250/350/700

Rank 4

Aphelios Bug Fix: Dark Vigil can now critically hit.

Aphelios Dark Vigil Attack Damage: 160/180/220% ⇒ 140/150/180%

Aphelios Dark Vigil Base Damage: 150/200/400 ⇒ 100/150/300

Draven’s Max Mana Buff: 0/50 ⇒ 0/40

The ability power Ivern grants Margarita upon recasting her ability is now a fixed amount instead of a percentage.

Bonus ability power from Margarita! from Ivern: 50/75/300 ⇒ 100/150/300

Daisy Damage! from Ivern: 200/250/1000 ⇒ 250/350/1200.

Mordekaiser’s Max Mana debuff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/70

Rell’s Draw and Repel stun duration: 2 / 2.5 / 8 seconds ⇒ 1.5 / 2/8 seconds

Rank 5

Garen’s Lion God Justice Max Health Shield: 50/50/200% ⇒ 40/50/200%

Heimerdinger’s maximum mana debuff: 0/120 ⇒ 0/140

Heimerdinger’s Dragons Attack Damage: 150 ⇒ 125.

Kindred Wolf Damage: 300/550/9999 ⇒ 300/400/9999.

Wolf of Kindred Heal: 150/275/9999 ⇒ 150/200/9999.

Hell Souls Cast by Teemo’s Cruelty: 4/6/42 ⇒ 5/6/42