TFT (TeamFight Tactics): 11.10 Patch Notes; Changes And News

TFT: We detail the changes and news that patch 11.10 brings with the arrival of several adjustments in attributes and champions to TeamFight Tactics (TFT). Changes and news are coming to League of Legends and TFT with updates 11.10, which provide adjustments focused on their champions, attributes, items, and more. Two weeks ago we had the extensive update 11.9 with the Doomsday Set plus confirmation that “Black Mist” will be coming to Set 5 of the game. Below we leave you detailed all the content of this new patch, now available for download.
Changes to TFT Champions
Rank 1
Aatrox Aspect of Death Strike Attack Damage: 220/240/280% ⇒ 260/280/360%
Leona Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 80
Leona’s Solar Barrier Damage Reduction: 40/80/400 ⇒ 30/60/250
Lissandra Daggers 1000 Dag Reduction: 40/40/60% ⇒ 40/40/40%
Lissandra’s 1000 Daggers Primary Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 250/300/400.
Lissandra’s 1000 Daggers Secondary Damage: 150/200/250 ⇒ 125/150/200
Vayne Attack Damage: 25 ⇒ 30
Vayne’s Silver Missile Damage: 90/120/160 ⇒ 65/90/140
Udyr’s Wild Instinct (Tiger Stance) Attack Damage: 110/120/160% ⇒ 130/140/200%
Warwick’s Infinite Pressure Damage: 200/300/400 ⇒ 200/300/450
Rank 2
Brand’s Scorch Damage: 700/900/1400 ⇒ 600/900/1500
Hecarim’s Starting Mana: 0/90 ⇒ 40/90
LeBlanc’s Ethereal Chains stun duration: 1.5 / 2/3 seconds ⇒ 1.5 / 2 / 2.5 seconds
Allies no longer chase targets Syndra throws.
Sett’s Slam Attack Damage Progression: 160/180/220% ⇒ 160/180/200%
Trundle Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.8
Trundle Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60
Viktor’s Power Transfer Damage: 300/500/750 ⇒ 300/500/850.
Viktor’s Power Transfer Shield: 150/250/375 ⇒ 150/250/425
Rank 3
Katarina Health: 650 ⇒ 700.
Katarina’s Sinister Cleaver Damage: 200/250/400 ⇒ 200/250/450
Katarina’s Sinister Cleaver Secondary Damage: 100/125/200 ⇒ 100/125/225
Lee Sin Health: 800 ⇒ 850.
Lee Sin’s Incapacitate Damage: 200/300/650 ⇒ 250/350/750
Lulu’s Banal Targets: 3/4/5 ⇒ 3/4/6.
Lux no longer fails to cast her ability if her friendly target is too far away. Friendship has no limits.
Pantheon Protective Assault attack damage progression: 350/400/500% ⇒ 400/450/650%
Morgana’s Soul Shackles Radius: 3 ⇒ 2 hexes.
Morgana’s Soul Shackles Secondary Damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 250/300/550
Nidalee’s Max Mana Buff: 0/75 ⇒ 0/60
Nidalee’s bonus damage on next attack after dodging or critical hit: 100/150/300 ⇒ 100/150/375
Nocturne Bug Fix: Nocturne’s Spinning Slash now properly heals him based on the damage he deals rather than a pre-calculated amount based on his stats (he should now heal much more when he has items and hits multiple enemies).
Nunu’s Max Mana Buff: 0/85 ⇒ 0/70
Riven’s Health: 800 ⇒ 850.
Riven’s Blade of Dawn cast time: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.3 seconds
Riven’s Dawn Blade Bonus Attack Damage: 80/90/100% ⇒ 90/100/130%
Yasuo’s Burning Blade Hit Damage: 300/400/600 ⇒ 300/400/750
Yasuo’s Burning Blade stackable true damage on hit: 30/40/60 ⇒ 30/40/75
Zyra’s Gripping Roots Damage: 250/350/600 ⇒ 250/350/700
Rank 4
Aphelios Bug Fix: Dark Vigil can now critically hit.
Aphelios Dark Vigil Attack Damage: 160/180/220% ⇒ 140/150/180%
Aphelios Dark Vigil Base Damage: 150/200/400 ⇒ 100/150/300
Draven’s Max Mana Buff: 0/50 ⇒ 0/40
The ability power Ivern grants Margarita upon recasting her ability is now a fixed amount instead of a percentage.
Bonus ability power from Margarita! from Ivern: 50/75/300 ⇒ 100/150/300
Daisy Damage! from Ivern: 200/250/1000 ⇒ 250/350/1200.
Mordekaiser’s Max Mana debuff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/70
Rell’s Draw and Repel stun duration: 2 / 2.5 / 8 seconds ⇒ 1.5 / 2/8 seconds
Rank 5
Garen’s Lion God Justice Max Health Shield: 50/50/200% ⇒ 40/50/200%
Heimerdinger’s maximum mana debuff: 0/120 ⇒ 0/140
Heimerdinger’s Dragons Attack Damage: 150 ⇒ 125.
Kindred Wolf Damage: 300/550/9999 ⇒ 300/400/9999.
Wolf of Kindred Heal: 150/275/9999 ⇒ 150/200/9999.
Hell Souls Cast by Teemo’s Cruelty: 4/6/42 ⇒ 5/6/42