TFT Pro Legends: dates, participants

The TeamFight Tactics (TFT) ProLegends final takes place this Thursday (13th) and Friday (14th), starting at 18h. The decisive phase of the championship br will take the two best players to the TeamFight Tactics World Championship: Galaxies.

The League of Legends (LoL) Auto Chess featured four qualifiers spread over two months to define who the 16 tournament participants would be. To watch the ProLegends final live, simply access the official Riot Games channels on YouTube and Twitch TV.

The players Haxwei, Slooper, tchezz, Helts, Zadust, disown, Azura, Hazte, Wed, Odyceuz, ego illusions, k0nda1, dianbizir, eusouolucas, Neves and Tsuuzaki are looking for the opportunity to qualify for the first world in the game. In the Group Stage, which takes place on Thursday (13), players are divided into two groups with eight players each. After three matches, the top four advance to the next stage. In the final, Friday (14), seven matches define the champion.

The classification is defined by a sum of points valid only for the phase they are in. In the event of a tie in the score, the tiebreaker is the one who has conquered higher positions in the matches more often. Understand the following scoring system.

Scoring system

1st place 10 points

2nd place 8 points

3rd Place 7 points

4th place 6 points

5th place 4 points

6th Place 3 points

7th Place 2 points

8th Place 1 point



